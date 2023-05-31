Two-Face Sentences Tweeterhead with New DC Comics Statue Bring home a little piece of Gotham with Tweeterhead as they debut their latest DC Comics statue with the infamous villain Two-Face

Tweeterhead is entering the dark side of Gotham City as they debut their latest DC Comics. Once an honored District Attorney, Harvey Dent was once the White Knight of Gotham, putting away the right way with Criminal Justice System. However, a twisted fate has led him down a dark path, and Two-Face rose to become the judge, jury, and executioner. Tweeted is bringing Two-Face to life with an impressive Maquette statue that comes in 1/6 and 1/4 scale designs. His signature white and black suit is back with some remarkable detail on the head sculpt, showing off his twisted look. If you are a Batman fan, then this is one statue any fan will want in their collection. The DC Comics Two-Face Maquette is set for a March 2024 release, with the 1/6 scale at $505 and the 1/4 at $630. Pre-orders are already live right here, and if you need more Batman fun, then check out the new Hot Toys release here.

Two-Face Returns to Gotham with New Tweeterhead Statue

"Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the new Two-Face 1:4 Scale Maquette. Gotham City's favorite fallen angel, Harvey Dent, former District Attorney turned judge, jury, and executioner, comes to your collection as the latest DC Maquette, which stands in scale with Sideshow's DC Comics Premium Format™ Figures. This new Two-Face 1:4 Maquette measures roughly 21.75" tall x 10.5" wide x 10.25" deep when fully assembled — from the bottom of the base to the top of the head, to the furthest out points of the base."

"This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes with Two-Face in his striking black and white suit in a warehouse environment. He stands in a powerfully confident and contemplating pose, about to make the final call as to whether or not he will let it all burn down in the only way he can: with the flip of his coin… This DC Comics collectible is an all-inclusive Collectors Edition, and has an open ES. Heads or tails … make the call and add the Two-Face 1:4 Maquette by Tweeterhead to your collection today!"

