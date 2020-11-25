NECA Reveals Photos Of Victor Crowley 8-Inch Figure, Out In January

Victor Crowley is one of the more modern horror icons, and NECA has dropped new pics of his first action figure. Done in the eight-inch retro style, this comes with cloth overalls and rooted hair, along with weapons like a belt sander and double-sided hatchet, of course. All of that will be bundled into a clamshell package like the other releases into the line. No word yet on if you can expect an Ultimate version of Victor Crowley, as it took almost a year to get this one. Hopefully, the new year brings news of that one. Check out the figure down below.

Victor Crowley Looks Pretty Gnarly

"If you get close enough to the Crowley house at night, you can still hear Victor Crowley crying for his daddy in the woods.." After years roaming the swamps of New Orleans and claiming victims, the supernatural slasher and main antagonist of the Hatchet series, Victor Crowley, makes his action figure debut in NECA's 8″ Clothed figure line. His gruesome head sculpt features rooted hair and the ax wound left by his father. Standing at approximately 8″ tall, Victor Crowley wears his battered overalls made with real fabric and is equipped with a belt sander and double-sided ax. Will come in Clamshell packaging."

A lot of people might not realize that there have been four films in this series. All have been pretty good, with the first Hatchet being the best of the bunch. This figure is damn near perfect; I love the details on his back, especially. The gruesome face sculpt is also just perfect. It releases in January, and depending on how it looks in hand; it could maybe be the best horror figure of the year. You can preorder right here.