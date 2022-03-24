Walmart Exclusive Marvel Legends Ulik the Troll King Pre-Orders Arrive

Thor fans are in for a real treat as the Marvel Legends Ulik the Troll King figure finally is up for pre-order. This deadly troll is ready to throw down and will be released as a Walmart Exclusive figure. Getting a deluxe release, this figure features premium Marvel Comics accurate detail and high end articulation. This classic Thor villain has tussled with plenty of other Marvel heroes out there, and we can never get never get enough villains. Ulik the Troll King will come with swappable hands and a secondary head and has a $36.97 price tag. Pre-orders are already live with Walmart, and Marvel Legends fans will be able to reserve him here with a July 2022 release date.

"The strongest and fiercest of all Trolls, Ulik the Troll King is strong and stubborn as the stone of Asgard! With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."



6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale figure, inspired by the character from Marvel Entertainment

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED DESIGN: This 6-inch scale Ulik figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his classic appearances in Marvel Comics

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: This 6-inch Legends Series Ulik figure features premium detailing and articulation, and is a great addition to any Marvel collection

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic- and movie-inspired characters, including Spider-Man, Captain America, and Black Panther (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability)