Wonder Woman Takes On Godzilla with New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys reveals their newest Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2-Pack with Wonder Woman taking on the King

Article Summary Wonder Woman battles Godzilla in McFarlane Toys’ latest DC Multiverse Justice League vs. MonsterVerse 2-Pack

Includes a new 7" Wonder Woman figure, a 3" mini-figure, and a 12" Atomic Blast Godzilla collectible

Inspired by DC’s Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong crossover event comics storyline

Available now for pre-order at $79.99, with a planned release date set for October 2025

In the DC Comics Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong series, Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom finally create a grand plan to eliminate the Justice League once and for all. Their scheme involves breaching the barrier between worlds, pulling in monsters from Monsterverse into their reality. As destruction rains down from Metropolis to Themyscira, the League must divide its forces as Godzilla, Kong, and other Titans wreak destruction from around the globe. McFarlane Toys has been bringing these battles to life with some fun DC Multiverse 2-Packs, and another one has arrived. We have already seen Superman vs. Godzilla and Batman vs. Kong, but now it is Wonder Woman's time to shine.

A brand new DC Multiverse Wonder Woman figure is included here, capturing her iconic outfit with a brand new head sculpt as she takes on the King of the Monsters. Godzilla will feature a new Heat Ray design, and just like the previous release, it will have very limited articulation. A 3" Page Punchers Princess of Themyscira figure is also included for some fun play in a smaller format. Pre-orders for this next DC Comics x MonsterVerse 2-Pack are already live for $79.99 with an October 2025 release date.

DC Comics x MonsterVerse – Wonder Woman vs. Godzilla

"The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's Monsterverse in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. Clark Kent is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay! What started as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction!"

Product Features:

Includes 7″ Wonder Woman action figure, 3″ Wonder Woman mini-figure, and 12″ Godzilla figure (with Atomic Blast paint deco)

Wonder Woman 7″ action figure is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KING KONG figures

