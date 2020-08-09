3 Hypothetical Creative Teams That'll Never Happen

It's a fun hypothetical playing commissioning editor. It's basically easy mode. You can afford everyone's page rate, there's always plenty of time to get the best work from a creative team, everyone's schedule is open, and there's no last-minute editorial jackknifes to navigate. Given that, what creative teams do you get on a comic, and why?

Alex de Campi and John Paul Leon – The Winter Soldier

[D]e Campi is no stranger to espionage, as she wrote Mayday, a Cold War comic set in California. Her parents also worked in intelligence, so there'd be an air of authenticity to the proceedings. John Paul Leon is quietly a David Aja-level talent, and his understated work serves the story well. It won't happen because de Campi is one of the loudest voices criticizing Marvel and DC, and those companies, well, nothing escapes them, and they forgive nothing, to use a Roberto Bolaño quote.

Kelly Sue DeConnick and Valentine De Landro – Suicide Squad

This one's a no-brainer. The team led by DeConnick and De Landro turned in one of the most commercially and critically successful comics about a group of prisoners rebelling against their jailers. So it stands to reason they could make a pretty good comic about another group of prisoners rebelling against their jailers. It won't happen, because, well, presumably if the creatives have a choice, they'll go right back to the work they own versus the IP they don't.