Amazing Fantasy #1000 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
Apologies, apologies, This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, that should have run last weekend, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And with a new chart tomorrow. Promise.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Amazing Fantasy #1,000
- X-Force #31
- Fortnite X Marvel #4
- X-Men #14
- Star Wars Obi-Wan #4
- Thunderbolts #1
- Knights of X #5
- Harley Quinn Annual #1
- Flash 2022 Annual #1
- Grimm Fairy Tales #63
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, twelve eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- "Slow week. School has started. Labor Day weekend is coming up. Nothing exciting to report sadly." – Rodman Comics
- "Marvel dominated the top 10 this week, with only one DC title making the list. Amazing Fantasy took the top spot with a made up number! Congrats to Spidey." – Graham Crackers Comics
If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week, One Week Ago.
-
- When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- Kanye West Continues To Screencap Bleeding Cool Over Daniel Cherry III
- Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32
- Yellowstone S05 Teaser: Time for The World to Get to Know The Duttons
- When Kanye West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article
- The Boys Season 4: Guess Who's No Longer in The Seven's Mural?
- Cyclops Gets Judged In A.X.E. Judgment Day (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Clears Up Jonathan Kent Recasting Rumors
- Star Trek Day Trailer: Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery & More
- Today Is Inkay Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO
- She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response
- House of the Dragon Perpetuates Orientalist, Sexist Stereotype
- Superman Sweeps Lois Lane off Her Feet with New Iron Studios Statue
- Kyle Rayner Hispanic Heritage Month Variant Cooks Up Controversy
- Marvel Comics Removes Masters Of Kung Fu Mentions From Its Website
- DC Introduces A Non-Binary Schoolfriend For Damian Wayne & Jon Kent
- The Rookie: Nathan Fillion & J. August Richards' Buffy/Angel Reunion
- Daniel Cherry III Moves From DC Comics To SVP Of Adidas
- Batman: Dear Detective #1 Preview: They Did It! They Finally Did It!
- Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote a Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed