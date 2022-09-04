Amazing Fantasy #1000 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Apologies, apologies, This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, that should have run last weekend, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And with a new chart tomorrow. Promise.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Fantasy #1,000 X-Force #31 Fortnite X Marvel #4 X-Men #14 Star Wars Obi-Wan #4 Thunderbolts #1 Knights of X #5 Harley Quinn Annual #1 Flash 2022 Annual #1 Grimm Fairy Tales #63

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

"Slow week. School has started. Labor Day weekend is coming up. Nothing exciting to report sadly." – Rodman Comics

"Marvel dominated the top 10 this week, with only one DC title making the list. Amazing Fantasy took the top spot with a made up number! Congrats to Spidey." – Graham Crackers Comics

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week, One Week Ago.