Artist Joel Gomez Celebrates La Muerta Kickstarter Success

Brian Pulido is well known for his Lady Death series and character, which has survived multiple publishers and incarnations when other properties have fallen by the wayside. He's seeking to expand the "Coffinverse" of characters from Coffin Comics with his new graphic novel, La Muerta: Onslaught. He took this idea to Kickstarter with a fairly solid ask of fifteen thousand dollars.

Crowdfunding can be a boon to independent creators, allowing fans to essentially pre-order things they want to see. Many creators are conservative in their asks, meticulously covering exact costs and crossing their fingers that things go well. Then again, sometimes things exceed expectations by a huge margin.