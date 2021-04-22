Assassin's Creed Universe: New Stories Across New Forms of Media

Ubisoft announced today that they would be expanding the Assassin's Creed Universe to all new forms of media, previously unexplored by the franchise, such as novels, graphic novels, manhuas, webtoons, and podcasts. Fans of the game series can now see their favorite world explored in different mediums, giving new creative minds the chance to expand Assassin's Creed beyond anything they've seen before. Unisoft encourages fans to view their website detailing what they have on the docket to learn more about what they'll be publishing.

Ubisoft has broken their new Assassin's Creed publications down into three main categories:

Classics: direct adaptations based on stories from the video games

Chronicles: new adventures featuring favorite iconic Assassins

Originals: new narratives featuring new protagonists and time periods

In describing what they're offering Assassin's Creed fans, Ubisoft said the following:

With the upcoming launches of new novels, graphic novels, manhuas, webtoons, and more recently a series of podcasts, the Assassin's Creed narrative is expanding across all formats: novels, illustrated fiction, and digital works. "With a license as rich as Assassin's Creed, many creators are excited to offer their vision of the franchise!" explained Aymar Azaïzia, Transmedia Director at Ubisoft Montreal. "It's a great creative opportunity to publish a work that is relevant to the genre in question and produced by authors or illustrators who are recognized in their field." Some of the newest transmedia creations this year come from collaborations with talented Asian authors and artists, notably in China, Japan and Korea, with several manhuas or webtoons currently in development. "With so many creators from all over Asia delivering innovative content, a priority for Ubisoft has been to forge new relationships with talented partners in the region", highlighted Julien Fabre, Associate Director of Publishing at Ubisoft. By bringing talents from all other the world to craft new transmedia narratives, Ubisoft aims to enrich the Assassin's Creed universe with stories that are authentic and that resonate with local fans. "We are all consumers of stories. With this global vision and local approach, we seek to offer our fans new content in formats they are familiar with, and with stories that are rooted in their cultural background and their history," adds Etienne Bouvier, Publishing Content Manager at Ubisoft.

So what specific Assassin's Creed titles do Ubisoft have coming this year? Well, they were nice enough to send along the following previews for us:

ASSASSIN'S CREED ® FRAGMENTS YOUNG ADULT TRILOGY (ORIGINALS)

ASSASSIN'S CREED ® THE JADE SEAL COLLECTION (ORIGINALS)

ASSASSIN'S CREED ® THE MING STORM (CHRONICLES)

ASSASSIN'S CREED ® DYNASTY (MANHUA) (ORIGINALS)

ASSASSIN'S CREED ® VALHALLA: BLOOD BROTHERS (MANHUA) (CHRONICLES)

ASSASSIN'S CREED ® VALHALLA FRENCH GRAPHIC NOVEL (CHRONICLES)

ASSASSIN'S CREED® VALHALLA: SONG OF GLORY (CHRONICLES)

ASSASSIN'S CREED®: BLADE OF SHAO JUN (CHRONICLES)

ASSASSIN'S CREED ® TURBULENCE IN THE MING DYNASTY PODCAST (CHRONICLES)

WEBTOON (ORIGINALS)

Look for these new transmedia Assassin's Creed titles from Ubisoft over the course of this year and beyond.