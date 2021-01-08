Donald Trump Is The Walking Dead – The Daily LITG, 8th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's The Walking Dead, America burning or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Donald Trump and The Walking Dead – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
- Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
- Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
- Yanick Paquette On Leaving DC Comics
- The Boys Season 3: So Guess What Jack Quaid Is Heading Off to Film?
- New Species Frillish To Debut In Pokémon GO's GO Battle League
- The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
- Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, White Costume Confirmed
- Jeff Lemire Has Two DC Black Label Comics, One With Doug Mahnke
- The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
LITG ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- Punisher Skull Spotted Multiple Times On Capitol Rioters And Police
- Comic Book Star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Ted Cruz to Resign
- A Red Choice for Amazing Spider-Man #55 Second Printing
- Separated At Birth – Star Wars, Doctor Doom and Salvador Larocca
- Jeff Lemire – Black Hammer Reborn, Mazebook and Madame Dragonfly
- Star Wars Blindness To Sentient Rights In Star Wars #10 (Spoilers)
- How The Force Looks To Keeve Trennis – Star Wars The High Republic #1
- Jeff Lemire Comics – Gabriel Walta, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino
- What If Jim Morrison Didn't Die? Graphic Novel Lays Out Conspiracy
One year ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3
And big DC Gossip was dropping.
- "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
- DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
- 5G and the New DC Timeline Will First Be Seen in the First Three Months of 2020?
- Sean Gordon Murphy and Blake Northcott on Catwoman for DC Comics in 2020
- 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
- SPOILERS: Donny Cates Writes the Justice League in Thor #2
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
- Could Apple or Amazon Buy Disney or Netflix in 2020?
- DC Launches Credit Card Line So You Can Afford Outrageously-Priced Comics
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
Two years ago, John Byrne wouldn't let Marvel publish his X-Men.
And Immortal Hulk blew up in comic book stores/
- John Byrne Won't Let Marvel Publish His X-Men Fan-Fic Comic, Elsewhen
- Immortal Hulk Still Outselling Batman
- "NCIS" Pauley Perrette "Not Coming Back;" Cites Mark Harmon as Reason
- Incredible Hulk Suicide Page Pulled by Marvel From Print Edition of Last Call
- Now Retailer Dennis Barger Banned From Diamond Events
- The First 5 Pages of Blade Runner 2019 #1 – Like Tears In The Rain…
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joe Pruett, CCO/Publisher of AfterShock Comics.
- James Pruett, Publisher of Scout Comics.
- Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe and Army of Darkness – and the Kickstartered, unmade and appropriately titled Untold Tales Of The Comic Industry documentary.
- Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor
- Jim Stewart, creator of Ganjaman.
- David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.
- Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.
- Ciarán Marcantonio, EIC of Black Sheep Comics
- Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.
- Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus.
