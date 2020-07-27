Finding Luigi in The Daily LITG, 27th July 2020

It may not have been SDCC, but how come I have a hangover from it? No idea – the world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Desperately seeking Luigi, while Warren Ellis, Batman, Tom King and Jae Lee ran around right behind. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Luigi, Jae Lee and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"
- Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey Batman Comic Dropped By DC
- Dialga, Palkia, Giratina Raids Take Over Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Day Two
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- Arkham Knight is Batman's Worst Nightmare with Flame Toys
- New Details On Mega Evolution & Level Cap Increase For Pokémon GO
- Marvel Comics Cancels Amazing Mary Jane?
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Daredevil Star Peter Shinkoda Accuses Jeph Loeb of Racist Comments
ICYMI: five more you may prefer
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- Could Mysterious X Of Swords Character Be Ashake From New Mutants?
- New Injustice: Gods Among Us With Batman From Tom Taylor?
- Matt Kindt Talks BRZRKR & Keanu Reeves Acting Out His Dialogue #SDCC
- V.E. Schwab Villain Series to Become Extraordinary Graphic Novels
- Sabaa Tahir Announces Second Ember In The Ashes Graphic Novel #SDCC
One year ago…
One year ago, Stargirl was up in the air…
- DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
- David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
- "Arrow": No, Marc Guggenheim is NOT "Divorcing" Oliver & Felicity
- Marvel's Champions Canceled with October's Champions #10
- By The Maker, What If the X-Men in House Of X… Aren't?
What's happening today…
Wo what are you up to today aside from sleeping off the weekend?
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context, The Bomb4stic Bagman, 6.30pm ET
- Live Discussion Comics hosted by Gamerz Voice 5-6pm UTC+2
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- David Cousens, artist on Falling and Black Star.
- Rich Young, co-founder of Ablaze
- Michael T Malve, former owner of Atomic Comics chain.
- Darren Collett, owner of Splat Comics.
- Fabrice Sapolsky, senior editor at Humanoids Comics.
