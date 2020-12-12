From Law & Order to Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 12th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Supernatural, Richard Corben and Pokemon GO – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 1
- Shiny Wooper Is Live Right Now In Pokémon GO For Surprise Event
- Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
- Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
- Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- Geoff Thorne On Professionally Writing Hal Jordan
- A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
- Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.
- Grant Morrison Tells Origin Of Donny Cates & Ian Bederman's Atomahawk
- HaHaHaHaHaHaHa – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th December 2020
- Chef's Kiss, Debut Graphic Novel by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine
- Bob Scott's Bear With Me, Not Announced By Pixar – Yet
- Oli Franey's Debut Graphic Novel Has The Best Title – Monster Crush
- Department Of Truth #1 Gets Third Printing, #2 and #3 Get Seconds
- Comics Folk Remember the Late, Great, Richard Corben
- Crossover, Star Wars, Daredevil, King In Black Top Advance Reorders
LITG one year ago…
We were getting The Last Ronin.
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
- The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
- Clark Kent Reveals His Secret Identity – as a Coming Out Allegory? (Superman #18 Spoilers)
- Government Bans Marvel's Teen Heroes After School Tragedy in Outlawed by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto
- "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
- Jorge Jiménez Announces He's the New Ongoing Batman Artist – and Shares Some Amazing Art
- Krakoa, The Professor and The Return Of Beak in Today's Dawn Of X, X-Force #3, Fallen Angels #3, New Mutants #3 Spoilers
- Everything The Fantastic Four Knew About Their Origin Was Wrong (Fantastic Four #17 Major Spoilers)
- "Rick and Morty" & Pringles Team for "Pickle Rick" Crisps, Super Bowl Ad
- Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show
LITG two years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up
But everything you knew was wrong.
- Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
- New Comic Publisher TKO Launches With Big Name Creators and Revolutionary Ambitions
- Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
- Everything You Knew About 'Spider-Man No More' Was Wrong Too
- Everything You Knew About The Fantastic Four Was Wrong – in March 2019
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Comic Con @ Home, Santa Clara City Library For the fifth year, our Santa Clara City Library Comic Con is back! Santa Clara City Library is bringing together Bay Area artists, comic book shops, cosplayers, makers, and authors for the fifth annual Santa Clara Library Con. Join us online on Saturday, December 12 for a full day of panels, crafts, contests and more!
- Lamezia Comics & Co… XII Edizione – Your online comic fair!
- MexAmeriCon Virtual Comic Con "MexAmeriCon's purpose and goal is to celebrate and highlight our beautiful Latinx community as a whole. We strive to preserve and present our culture and celebrate comics and the storytellers and artists that create them. We welcome all those that share this purpose and to further the community we seek to create. We're here for our community, our culture, and of course, the comics!"
- The 2nd Manchester Comic Book Quiz
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.
- Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.
