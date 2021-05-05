Geoff Thorne – Universe Remaker in The Daily LITG, 5th of May 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: From Green Lantern to Red Arrow
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
lol.
trust me. when we get there, it won't be what you think. and thanks.
— Thorne_Identity (@GeoffThorne) May 5, 2021
- Geoff Thorne Rewrites The DC Universe In Green Lantern #2 (Spoilers)
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- Xerneas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Disappointed With Line Of Duty Finale? You Weren't Paying Attention
- RSVLTS Celebrates May the 4th With New Star Wars Collection
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- DC Setting Up Future State In Second Son, Batman and Green Lantern
- First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
- Conner Kent & Roy Harper Remembering Their Lives in DC Comics Today
- Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Shares Images From Anime's Final Chapter
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Triptych: Fantomex to Star in New Marvel Prose Novel
- Mutants Walk Hellfire Gala Green Carpet in Russell Dauterman Variants
- Avengers, Fantastic Four Underdressed for Hellfire Gala
- Yen Audio: Yen Press Partners with Hachette Audio for Audiobooks
- The Legal Credits For Crossover #6 by Geoff Shaw and Donny Cates
- DC's Deep Divide Over Poison Ivy In Today's Swamp Thing #2 (Spoilers)
- People Still Going BRZRKR For Keanu Reeves
- Welcome To Gotham Two Where The Rich Aren't Even People – Batman #108
- FCBD Preview: Space Pirate Captain Harlock for Free Comic Book Day
- FCBD Preview: Trese From Ablaze Ahead of The Netflix Anime
- What We Wrap In The Shadows – The Daily LITG, 4th of May 2021
LITG one year ago – Wonder Woman, Shane Davis, Michael Grey
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.
- When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
- Who On Earth is DC Comics' New Batman Writer Michael Grey?
- Shane Davis of DC Comics on His Fight to Get His Artwork Back
- Emily Cook on Doctor Who Rewatch Issues; Neil Gaiman Posts Support
- Britt Baker Reveals Intimate Details of Relationship with Adam Cole
- Prodigal Son: Our Thoughts on FOX Series' Season 2 Possibilities
- Amazon Glitchwatch: Dark Horse Omnibuses and TPBs For Free, Now
- Warren Ellis Planned a New Comic Book Imprint – Until Things Changed
- American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Posts Coven BTS Snake Pic
LITG two years ago: Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans
Two years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.
- Surprise Teams in Avengers' Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- A Brand New Venom – Or Is It? Free Comic Book Day Spoilers
- C.B. Cebulski Claims to Have Idea to Sell a Million Comics and It's Probably a Star Wars Relaunch (UPDATE)
- Daily 'Dune': Rebecca Ferguson Says Josh Brolin is a "Real B**ch"
- Mark Buckingham is Co-Writing Miracleman with Neil Gaiman as Well as Drawing the Conclusion
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Hogan, co-creator of Illegal Alien.
- David Lloyd, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.
- Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.
- Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.
- Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.
- Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.