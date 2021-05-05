Geoff Thorne – Universe Remaker in The Daily LITG, 5th of May 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Daily LITG: From Green Lantern to Red Arrow

The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoffrey Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Geoff Thorne Rewrites The DC Universe In Green Lantern #2 (Spoilers)
  2. What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
  3. Xerneas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  4. Disappointed With Line Of Duty Finale? You Weren't Paying Attention
  5. RSVLTS Celebrates May the 4th With New Star Wars Collection
  6. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  7. DC Setting Up Future State In Second Son, Batman and Green Lantern
  8. First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
  9. Conner Kent & Roy Harper Remembering Their Lives in DC Comics Today
  10. Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Shares Images From Anime's Final Chapter

LITG one year ago – Wonder Woman, Shane Davis, Michael Grey

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

  1. When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
  2. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
  3. Who On Earth is DC Comics' New Batman Writer Michael Grey?
  4. Shane Davis of DC Comics on His Fight to Get His Artwork Back
  5. Emily Cook on Doctor Who Rewatch Issues; Neil Gaiman Posts Support
  6. Britt Baker Reveals Intimate Details of Relationship with Adam Cole
  7. Prodigal Son: Our Thoughts on FOX Series' Season 2 Possibilities
  8. Amazon Glitchwatch: Dark Horse Omnibuses and TPBs For Free, Now
  9. Warren Ellis Planned a New Comic Book Imprint – Until Things Changed
  10. American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Posts Coven BTS Snake Pic

LITG two years ago: Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans

Two years ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.

  1. Surprise Teams in Avengers' Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  2. A Brand New Venom – Or Is It? Free Comic Book Day Spoilers
  3. C.B. Cebulski Claims to Have Idea to Sell a Million Comics and It's Probably a Star Wars Relaunch (UPDATE)
  4. Daily 'Dune': Rebecca Ferguson Says Josh Brolin is a "Real B**ch"
  5. Mark Buckingham is Co-Writing Miracleman with Neil Gaiman as Well as Drawing the Conclusion

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Peter Hogan, co-creator of Illegal Alien.
  • David Lloyd, publisher of ACE Comics Weekly, co-creator of V For Vendetta.
  • Mike Collins, artist of A Very Private Princess and designer for Doctor Who.
  • Toby Cypress, artist on Land Of The Dead.
  • Lauren Perry, editor on My Little Pony and The Devil's Panties.
  • Matthew Kayal of Double Barrelled Theatre Presents.

