How Much For Batman? The Daily LITG, the 22nd of March, 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Batman prices, Ed Brubaker and The Winter Soldier or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: How much for Batman? – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
- Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- Stranger Things Season 4 Gets First Collectible With Bandai
- Sally From The End Of Texas Chainsaw Massacre Returning In New Film
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares "Here's Negan" Preview
- Drama Alert: WWE Removes Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania Graphics
- The Avengers Suit Up As Funko Unveils New Mech Strike Pop Vinyls
- The Fiend Returns at WWE Fastlane
- Teen Titans Academy #1 Gives Clue As To Red X's Identity (Spoilers)
- The Future Of Connor Hawke In The DC Universe (Major Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- The First Appearance of the First Martian Manhunter Up for Auction
- Harley Quinn Goes Full Florida Woman in Harley Quinn #1 Preview
- X-Book Previews: Cable and Esme Try Roleplay; Captain Britain Found?!
- The Underappreciated Debut of Hawkgirl Up for Auction
- The Week in Comics: NFTs, Price Hikes, & Super-Mega-Crossover Events
- Teen Titans Academy #1 Gives Clue As To Red X's Identity (Spoilers)
- Justice League Beats Thor in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Comics Creator Credits Hit eBay Sales
- The Visitor Returns And Valiant Uprises in June 2021 Solicits
- Scout Comics Launches Claire And The Dragons For $2 in June Solicits
- A Darling New Comic Book In Source Point Press' June 2021 Solicits
- Ed Brubaker and The Winter Soldier – The Daily LITG 21st March 2021
LITG one year ago – Rick And Morty had COVID warnings
And Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.
- "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Open Letter From Comic Shops to Readers – "Please Be Patient With Us"
- Golden Girls Geeki Tikis Available March 24th From Toynk
- Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]
- Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
- Valiant Comics Creators Told "Pencils Down" By Bosses, Close for a Month?
- Gamestop Being Closed in CA, PA, Presumably More
LITG two years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy
And Hulk went political.
- Gail Simone, Joyce Chin's Vampirella Comic in Playboy for 50th Anniversary of Character
- Immortal Hulk #15 Dives Into Politics In a Big Way – and Marvel Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
- Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso Announce AWA Comics by Frank Cho, Reginald Hudlin, ACO, JMS, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan and More
- Harley Quinn Will Be an Amazon? More Spoilers For the Future of DC Comics in Justice League #20
- When Looney Tunes Invades Batman #67 (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Simon Furman, co-creator of Death's Head, Transformers writer.
- Phil Jimenez, comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman
- Diane Valentino, colourist, letterer
- Lisa Moore, colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press
- Rob Humphrey, writer for Punching The Clock
- Ron Cacace of Archie Comics
- DK Saris of The Becoming
- Martha Scheidegger Donato of MAD Event Management
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.