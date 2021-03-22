How Much For Batman? The Daily LITG, the 22nd of March, 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Batman prices, Ed Brubaker and The Winter Soldier or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: How much for Batman? – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Rick And Morty had COVID warnings

And Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.

LITG two years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy

And Hulk went political.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Simon Furman, co-creator of Death's Head, Transformers writer.

co-creator of Death's Head, Transformers writer. Phil Jimenez, comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman

comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman Diane Valentino , colourist, letterer

, colourist, letterer Lisa Moore , colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press

, colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press Rob Humphrey, writer for Punching The Clock

writer for Punching The Clock Ron Cacace of Archie Comics

of Archie Comics DK Saris of The Becoming

of The Becoming Martha Scheidegger Donato of MAD Event Management

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

