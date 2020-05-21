IDW Publishing and #BackTheComeBack in The Daily LITG 21st May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday that including the IDW Publishing firings, Diamond packages arriving and someone familiar appearing in Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive to as an e-mail here.
IDW and the ten most-read stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
- Martha Hart and Chris Jericho Talk Death of Owen Hart, WWE Lawsuit
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
- Diamond Boxes Arrive at Comic Stores, With Stickers and Letter
- SPOILER Makes Their Big First Appearance in Buffy #14
- Stargirl Series Premiere Offers Touching, Heartbreaking Easter Egg
- Batwoman Report: Ruby Rose Leaving Not "100-Percent Her Decision"
- The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
- The Justice League Take on Darkseid in Massive Statue from XM Studios
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Finale Examines The Death of Owen Hart
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- Virtual Comic Making Workshop, Woodcraft Folk, 6-7pm BST
- DC Comics Cosplay Fight Video, Happening Now
- Ultimate Comics Warehouse weekly Live show, 7-10pm EST
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Víctor Gómez Martinez, art director at Naysel Entertainment
