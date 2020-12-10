Is The Rarest Green Ranger Cover Ever On Mighty Morphin #3?

It appears that fans and retailers are beginning to catch on that Mighty Morphin by Ryan Parrott and Marco Renna is equally as important to the Power Rangers comic franchise as its sister series Power Rangers by Ryan Parrott and Francesco Mortarino. Something, we might add, we've kindly brought to everyone's attention before.

Now, both series launched to big numbers with their combined sales over 170,000, but Mighty Morphin was ordered in lower than Power Rangers with most people assuming the second series is the flagship title of the franchise. This past Monday, retailers ordered third printings of issue #1 and second printings of issue #2 for both series in a bid to catch up with demand… yet again. And this time, the orders for the Mighty Morphin #1 third printing came in 20% higher than those for Power Rangers as retailers and fans are realizing they need and want both series.

Retailers also finalized orders for Mighty Morphin #3 and dropped their orders from issue #2 as is typical in the industry. This will likely make issue #3 the rarest early issue of Mighty Morphin because, as we've reported, issue #4 will reveal the identity of the new Green Ranger, who first appeared in MMPR #55. First appearances and key issues related to the Green Ranger tend to be a big deal for Power Rangers enthusiasts, and this issue should be no different. But Mighty Morphin #3 includes a shocking betrayal within the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team… and it ties directly into the new Green Ranger's origin.

This revelation, coupled with Mighty Morphin #3's rarity when compared to other issues in the series, may make it a perfect candidate for speculators and collectors. For those on the hunt, I might recommend snagging a copy of the 1-in-100 incentive cover by popular DC variant cover artist Derrick Chew, which will almost certainly be the rarest cover appearance of the new Green Ranger.

And while Mighty Morphin #4 won't FOC for another month, retailers will have another opportunity to dial in their Power Rangers orders on Monday, December 14th when Power Rangers #3 is up for FOC. But as we understand it, there's even bigger Rangers news coming in the New Year that may cause everyone to rethink their numbers once again… What could it be?