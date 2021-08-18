Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue Statue Arrives From Prime 1 Studio

The unsung hero of Jurassic World is back as Prime 1 Studio has revealed their new Velociraptor Blue statue. Coming in at 7" tall, this 1/10th scale statue beautifully brings this iconic dinosaur to life. Prime 1 tried to capture as much detail as possible with this statue with every bump, color, and scratch as seen in the Jurassic World film. She is posed in a standard pose with her mouth slowly open as she figures out what her next move is. This is one dinosaur that and Jurassic Park fans will want in their collection, and it will not break the bank adding it to yours. The Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue 1/10th Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $100. She is set to release between March – May 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Blue, come with me. We'll take you to a safe place, okay? – Owen Grady to Blue. Prime 1 Studio is happy to announce the addition of what could possibly be the most famous Velociraptor in the history of cinema to our Prime Collectible Figure Series: The 1/10 Scale Blue from Jurassic World! Our team is extremely proud to reveal this impressive 14-inch-long by almost 7-inch-tall fan-favorite dinosaur from Jurassic World! Blue stands pensive and anticipatory with her open-mouthed pose – her rippling saurian muscles set against her tactile carapace."

"Prime 1 Studio's sculptors have spent much time and effort in crafting a Velociraptor that is as realistic as possible: from her teeth filled head, to every bump and wrinkle of her leatherlike skin, to her whiplash tail, Blue does not disappoint. And her unique coloration has been captured perfectly by our painters: from her pale gray body to the telltale blue striping that gives this breathtaking raptor her name. Likewise, Blue's most captivating and disturbing feature, her piercing, yellow eyes, have been recreated for your amazement and enjoyment! Blue stands on a textured earthen base, emblazoned with Jurassic World's logo, so you will always remember where Blue escaped from! You will undoubtedly want to collect as many Jurassic World dinosaurs as possible! Blue already disappeared into the wild. So hurry and procure your 1/10 Scale Blue figure before she disappears from stores! "