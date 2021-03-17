King In Black – Reptil Returns, X-Men Teleport And Black Knighting

The King In Black event is coming to a (late) finale but there are still dribs and drabs across the rest of the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man gets his own King In Black one-shot – after all, this whole thing is probably his fault for bringing the black symbiote home from the Secret Wars.

Hard to argue with him – thankfully Donny Cates went and put lots of Venom, Carnage and symbiote involvement in Earth's matters long before Peter Parker got involved. A little retconning can go a long way in terms of salving the guilt. Now all he has to do is fight off some Knull symbiote dragons.

That's the thing about dragons, they all looks the same, or something. Or all look like Pterodons.

It could be worse, you could be Dale Whitman, The Black Knight. Who seems to be being set up at a right unpopular dick.

As it seems that the events of The King In Black have doubled down on just how much of a problem he really is, ahead of the Eternals movie.

While Spider-Man: King In Black is setting up the new Reptil comic book series launching in June.

Over in SWORD #4, Knull has possessed Cable, and introduced us all to a new word.

"Ichor" – thank you Al Ewing, that's " a thin watery or blood-tinged discharge" or "an ethereal fluid taking the place of blood in the veins of the ancient Greek gods". While SWORD makes a back up plan for the human race. Literally.

And even more people become teleporters in SWORD than we had previously been aware of.

We had six, now we have a couple more, as Wiz-Kid soups up his own teleportation technology.

While the Knull-posessed Cable goes up against Manifold, and tests his own new bodysliding abilities.

Everybody is doing it! Though there are other abilities that Krakoa needs more.

While Spider-Man makes similar plans. Although some still think noise and sonics work… it looks like not everyone got the memo.

It's almost as if someone should have put together a Handbook…

SWORD #4 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210553

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Valerio Schiti

KRAKOA, WE HAVE A PROBLEM! The mutants are dying. Their island is dying. Earth itself is dying. All hope for humanity as a species lies in Protocol V. Protocol V isn't going to work. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210583

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello

THE GREATEST KNIGHT OF THEM ALL RIDES AGAIN! Dane Whitman is the BLACK KNIGHT and wielder of the magical EBONY BLADE, but the blade's power comes at a terrible price. Dane forever bears the burden of its curse: an insatiable lust for blood and mayhem that constantly threatens to swallow its owner in darkness. Must that be Dane's fate? Following the battle against the KING IN BLACK, a reinvigorated Dane has a greater sense of purpose than ever before. But his sword is the key to a new enemy's evil plan and only the Black Knight can prevent the coming death and destruction. This conflict spanning mythical Camelot to modern-day NYC will test Dane like never before and challenge everything he believes about himself, the Ebony Blade, and the entire history of the Black Knight! Guest starring the AVENGERS! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KING IN BLACK SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210532

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Carlos E. Gomez

ALL WEBBED UP WITH NO PLACE TO GO! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $4.99