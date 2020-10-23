Muslims In Comics: Superheroes & Scapegoats, Daily LITG 23rd October

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Star Trek: Voyager, Star Wars, Marvel Vs Aliens and so much more.

Daily LITG: – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
  2. Star Wars: John Boyega Talks Colin Trevorrow's Original Finn Plans
  3. Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
  4. Sabrina, Sabrina, Sabrina – The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2020
  5. Donald Trump Releases 60 Minutes Interview, Thinks That's Good Idea?
  6. DC Comics Didn't Drop UCS – UCS Dropped DC Comics
  7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa: "Wicked News" Soon?
  8. Marvel Comics January 2021 Solicitations In Full
  9. Everything Coming To Netflix in November
  10. The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus on COVID-Related Prod Changes

ICYMI: Seven more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

  1. Surprise! Runaways #32 Returns Next Week In Comic Book Stores
  2. MyComicShop Shares Coronavirus Fringe Science On Its Mailing List
  3. Clover Press To Republish Steve Niles' DC Comic, Simon Dark
  4. Marvel Publish Complete Jack Kirby War And Romance – Almost?
  5. Brett Booth Returns To Marvel With Jonathan Hickman's X-Men #17
  6. Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips Reckless Sequel, Friend Of The Devil
  7. Online Comic Store SUBaCOMIC Launches As Real Actual Shop In Peebles
  8. Dark Horse Announces Afterlift Chip Zdarsky/Jeff Lemire Bookplates
  9. True War Stories, Z2 Title For Local Comic Shop Day To Stir Things up
  10. John Barrowman's Webcomic, Acursian, To Be Printed In December

One year ago, Flash was getting the 5G rumours…

Those original 5G plans – some of which are coming to fruition a year later…

  1. Will Captain Boomerang's Kid Replace Barry Allen (and Wally West) as the Flash For DC Comics' 5G (UPDATE)
  2. The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
  3. Is Doomsday Clock Based on a Massive Plothole?
  4. The Future Of The Marvel Universe Sees Doctor Doom as Its Much-Loved Leader (Spoilers)
  5. Will Jo Mullein Replace Hal Jordan as the Green Lantern For DC Comics' 5G?
  6. Jim Lee Addresses THOSE Rob Liefeld DC Tweets Tastefully… Mike Zapcic, Not So Much
  7. Spider-Man's First Appearance in Japan Was Hidden in Their Version of Playboy
  8. What Secret Comics Will DC Be Publishing at the End of 2019?
  9. Marvel Comics to Launch Force Works, Machine Man, Rescue, Weapon.Exe and Ironheart For Iron Man 2020
  10. "Watchmen": Did Alan Moore Pull a "Screamin' Jay Hawkins" on Lindelof?
  11. Marvel Collects X-Men in a New Way, Beginning With Dawn Of X Vol 1 TPB in February 2020
  12. Separated At Birth: Ethan Van Sciver on Jawbreakers and Daryl Banks on Green Lantern
  13. Marvel Comics January 2020 Solicitations, From Star to Ravencroft, Frankensteined
  14. Sean Gordon Murphy on the Future of White Knight – And Scott Snyder
  15. Money Shot #1, Out Tomorrow, From Sarah Beattie, Tim Seeley, Rebekah Isaacs and Kurt Michael Russell is Vault's Best-Selling Comic to Date
  16. Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter May Be Under Increased Criticism Tomorrow, With New Book from David Shulkin
  17. Mike Mignola's First Hellboy From 1991 Sells For $5000 on eBay
  18. Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
  19. "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
  20. That Umbrella Guy Registers Renfamous Trademark Under His Own Name
  21. X-Men #1 is Already Better Than All of HoXPoX [X-ual Healing 10-16-19]

Two years ago, Uncanny X-Men was body positive.

While the end of Marvel Netflix was nigh.

  1. Mark Brooks Stands Up for Breasts and Feet on Uncanny X-Men #1 Variants
  2. Punisher Season 2 and Jessica Jones Season 3, the Last Marvel Netflix Shows?
  3. First Review: The Green Lantern #1 by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp – From 2000AD to Preacher?
  4. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  5. Konami Releases Details on the First Three Yu-Gi-Oh! Sets of 2019

LITG: Happening today:

Star Trek, Star Wars, Marvel Vs Aliens - Daily LITG 23rd October 2020
Muslims In Comics: Superheroes & Scapegoats, Daily LITG 23rd October

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Knights Of Pendragon and Roller Girls comic book artist Gary Erskine.
  • EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine, Joe Illidge
  • Stand-up cartoonist Russel Harvey.
  • Age Of Bronze comics creator and Oz graphic novelist Eric Shanower.
  • V contributor Ryan Richards.
  • Comics colourist, Riccardo Gamba.

