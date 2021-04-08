Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight – The Daily LITG 8th April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Phoenix, The King In Black, Moon Knight, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- New Phoenix Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Avengers #44 Spoilers)
- The Latest Hero To Wield Mjolnir? (King In Black #5 Finale Spoilers)
- Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
- Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Massive Season 6 Image Preview
- Marvel Announces New Moon Knight Series Bleeding Cool Told You About
- Everyone's Talking Omniverse At DC Comics These Days
- Everyone Changes In King In Black #5 Finale Week (Spoilers)
- Alice In Wonderland Gets Trippy With New Black Light Funko Pops
- Jordan Peterson's Red Skull Vs Captain America and Agatha Harkness
- Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Devin Grayson, Yana Adamovic Battle Climate Change in Rewild OGN
- Comic Store In Your Future – Walk Like A Penguin
- Asadora! Vol. 1: Naoki Urusawa's Heroine in the Age of Kaiju
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Became $2 Billion Richer During the Pandemic
- Ruthye, "Your Newest Favorite DC Character" – Tom King on Supergirl
- Peter Tomasi & Brad Walker's Snipe & Slug from Geoff Johns' Mad Ghost
- Latest Preparations For Hellfire Gala in Excalibur #20 & Marauders #19
- X-Men Villain Malice – A South Yorkshire Goth? Excalibur #20 Spoilers
- King In Black #5 Spoilers – What Future For Marvel Vampires?
- 1 Year Ago, Zoom Backgrounds Were A Thing – Daily LITG 7th April 2021
LITG one year ago, Zoom was everything
And 5G went on on pause
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- DC Comics Puts Black Label and Generation Five Titles on Pause
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
- All Comics Published This Week From Marvel, DC, Image and More
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer: End of the Line for Morgan
LITG two years ago – Tom King got kinky
And we learnt about the origins of a DC pandemic.
- A Drunk Lois Lane and Catwoman Left Alone With Lots of Superman Robots (Batman #68 Preview)
- The Origin of the Zombie Pandemic Revealed in DCeased #1 Preview
- Chris Evans, Brie Larson Wanted to Talk 'Scott Pilgrim' At 'Avengers: Endgame' Event
- DC to Collect Walmart 100-Page Giant Stories For Comic Stores From July
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michele Wolfman, comic book colourist
- Martin Powell, writer for Gravestone, Necrosope, Caliber Presents
- Laurie Windrow Greenstein, SVP Sales & Marketing at IDW Publishing
- Anthony Desiato, comic book documentary maker
- Matt Slay, artist on Equilibriun, TMNT, Icarus
- Billy Dallas Patton, artist on Mutant X, Threshold, Bad Apples, Belladonna
- Tom Campbell, of Sonic The Hedgehog comic, Rose Black and Amanda Swan
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
