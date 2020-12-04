Rick & Morty & Sabrina – The Daily LITG, 4th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Sabrina to Rick And Morty – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Rick & Morty & Sabrina – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – but it's Alex Ross who wants his presents from DC Comics now.
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4: The Dark Lord Comes a Knocking
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Copies of Today's Daredevil #25 Now Selling For Over $100
- "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
- Level Up: Complete Guide to Level 42 Requirements In Pokémon GO
- A Better Look At The Next Batman For DC Future State in 2021
- Meet Starfire's Gay Goth Daughter Mandy, in I Am Not Starfire YA OGN
- Black Widow Going To At Least #10 – Especially After That Cliffhanger
- Dave Bautista Claims Donald Trump Wore Diaper at WrestleMania Match
- These Are Your Grandfather's Comics Or At Least A Grandfather's Comics
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.
- Daredevil #25 Gets Instant Second Printings – And New Variant For #26
- Luke Fox Gets a Batwing Omnibus – Big Comics From September 2021
- DC Future State Gets A Pretty Video Teaser Trailer
- Daredevil #25 Is The Status Quo Going Forward – But What About Thor?
- Mike Grell Crowdfunds Jon Sable, Freelance Omnibus Before New Comics
- Kaiju Score #1 From James Patrick and Rem Broo Gets A Second Printing
- Pillow Talk, a Professional Pillow Fighting Graphic Novel, For 2023
- PopCultivator Launches As Crowdfunded Fan-Owned Comic Book Studio
LITG One year ago, Scott Snyder was working with Doomsday Clock
And Funko was getting festive.
- Scott Snyder on Making Doomsday Clock Part of the DC Universe Again – "That's Our Job. That's What We're Trying To Do"
- Funko 12 Days of Christmas Bundle Coming on Cyber Monday
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Has Started Its Holiday Events
- "I Want to Make Batman Unnecessary" – Hasan Minhaj and Anand Giridharadas Take on Bruce Wayne in The Patriot Act
- "Watchmen": [SPOILER] Responds to Dr. Manhattan Revelation [VIDEO]
- The Latest "Stardew Valley" Update Comes With An End-Game Mystery
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" Preview
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- DC Comics Keep Rafael Grampa's Cover on Dark Knight Returns Despite Chinese Protests
- Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips Launch "Pulp" in May 2020
Two years ago… Rocketeer Was No More
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Frank Reynolds: Style, Thinker (Video)
- Rocketeer Reborn Cancelled by IDW Before Publication, Will Not Be Resolicited (UPDATE)
- Hello, Wolverine. Goodbye, Wolverine. [X-ual Healing 11-28-18]
- Arrowverse "Elseworlds": Shipp's Flash Fails His Earth-90 (PREVIEW)
- 5 Actors Who Could Play Marvel Studios Hero Shang-Chi
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Jason David Frank at Black Sheep Comics, El Paso, Texas, 3pm CT
- CCXP Comic Con Experience
- East European Comic Con
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Rafael Albuquerque, Batman artist and co-creator of American Vampire.
- Bambos Georgiou, editor, writer, artist, inker, colourist, letterer for Marvel UK and co-founder of Aces Weekly.
- Michael McClain of M Studios Publishing
- Dennis Yee, penciller of Seadragon and Elvira: House Of Mystery
- Geoff Isherwood, artist on Silver Surfer, Conan the Barbarian, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange as well as creator of LINCOLN-16.
- Ashley Holt, creator of Bedbugs.
