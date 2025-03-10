Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego comic con, sdcc

SDCC's Official Spanish Spinoff Will Be San Diego Comic-Con: Málaga

San Diego Comic-Con's first official spinoff outside of San Diego, will be in San Diego Comic-Con: Málaga in Spain, this September

Article Summary San Diego Comic-Con launches a Spanish spinoff in Málaga, marking its first international event.

The event will run from September 25-28, 2025, extending until at least 2027.

The Andalucía regional government partners with Málaga City Council and San Diego Comic-Con for this event.

Held at FYCMA, San Diego Comic-Con: Málaga aims to surpass local FreakCon’s 45,000 visitors.

San Diego Comic-Con is launching its first official show outside of San Diego. Outside of the USA, even. Outside of the American continents. Because from the 25th to the 28th of September 2025, and until at least September 2027, we will have San Diego Comic-Con: Málaga in Spain. The Andalucian regional government, through Turismo Andaluz and the Agencia Digital Andaluza, joined forces with Málaga City Council with the team from San Diego, who recently visited the city to check out the venues, infrastructure, and transport links, making this all happen. A review will be held after the 2027 show, to look to the future of the collaboration.

The event will take place at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos (FYCMA) and other venues, intended to spill across the city, Málaga already has FreakCon which pulled in over 45,000 visitors, but San Diego Comic-Con: Málaga is expected to pull in a lot more. The announcement was made today at the Hotel Miramar, hosted by Spanish actor and director Santiago Segura, alongside Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Icíar Bollaín, Carlos Areces, Paco Plaza, Álex de la Iglesia, and Joaquín Mazón. Expect attendance from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Image Comics and more, given how many comic book artists in the US industry are from Spain right now.

Potential exhibitors can sign up here, attendees here, and you can find out more here. San Diego Comic-Con has been held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center and was founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees and is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books. It has steadily remained in San Diego, even for its winter Special Edition shows. This is the first time San Diego Comic-Con will have such a presence in another city, let alone a European one. San Diego Comic-Con will continue, as normal, in San Diego from the 23rd of July to the 27th of July, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!