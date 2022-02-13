The Debut of Kyle Rayner in Green Lantern #48, Up for Auction

Green Lantern has become one of the most iconic superheroes in comic books, and many characters have taken on the role, including Alan Scott, Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and of course Killowog among others. The upcoming Green Lantern series from HBOMax will include several of these but two important Green Lanterns are notable by their absence: Hal Jordan and Kyle Rayner. It's going to be tough to tell the Green Lantern saga without these two for too long, so it's still likely there are plans for Jordan and Kyle Rayner in particular in the DCEU at large. Rayner was created by Ron Marz, Bill Willingham and Darryl Banks, and first appeared in Green Lantern #48 (1994). An important Copper Age key that will likely enjoy increased interest as the DCEU continues to expand, there's a beautiful Green Lantern #48 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction this week at the 2022 February 13-14 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122207 at Heritage Auctions. Also available is his first appearance as a Green Lantern in Green Lantern #50 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages and several other issues from the storyline.

Green Lantern V3#47 and 49 Group (DC, 1993-94) CGC NM/MT 9.8. Includes V3#47 (Green Arrow appearance) and 49 ("Emerald Twilight" part 2, vs. Sinestro). Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for group = $8.

Green Lantern V3#48 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Kyle Rayner. "Emerald Twilight" begins. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 2/22: 723 in 9.8, none higher.

Green Lantern V3#50 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Kyle Rayner as a Green Lantern. "Deaths" of Kilowog, Sinestro, and the Guardians of the Universe. Glow-in-the-dark cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 2/22: 568 in 9.8, 2 higher.

Green Lantern V3#54 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. "Death" of Alexandra DeWitt. Darryl Banks and Romeo Tanghal cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 2/22: 17 in 9.8, none higher.

Green Lantern V3#55 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Darryl Banks and Romeo Tanghal cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 2/22: 13 in 9.8, none higher.