The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes In The Daily LITG 29th August 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero
- World Of Warcraft Dev Team Issues Statement On Game's Future
- WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
- Gotham Gossip For The Fear State Ahead (Spoilers)
- Gun Honey Thanks FOC It's Saturday, the 28th of August
- DC Comics To Publish Grant Morrison's Absolute Multiversity
- The Show Review: Alan Moore's First Film Far Funnier Than You Expect
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Mew-Themed Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike
- Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #3: Elite Trainer Box
- Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Hercules vs Thor in Journey into Mystery Annual #1, Up for Auction
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Gets TMNT Hardcover
- Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter Sell Scholastic Two New OGNs
- World Of Warcraft's Future in The Daily LITG, 28th of August 2021
LITG one year ago, Supernatural, Pokemon
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Charizard X Counters In Pokémon GO
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Batwoman, Black Canary & White Canary Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls
- Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Blastoise Counters In Pokémon GO
- Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
- Funko Unveils New South Park Pops Headed Our Way
- Michael Davis Has A Message For The New Milestone Comics Relaunch
- Boom Studios Really Wants Mega Man to be the New Power Rangers
- Three Pages From The Three Jokers #2 – What Will The Shock Scene Be?
- Jim Starlin Chops Off Donald Trump's Head In Dreadstar Returns
- Non-Stop Spider-Man Rescheduled For January, Marvel MIA List Updated
- Alessandro Vitti Replaced By Ron Garney on Keanu Reeves' BZRKR
- Every Appearance Of Gaggy, As Seen In Batman: The Three Jokers
- New Mutants Co-Creator Bob McLeod's Name Misspelled In Movie Credits
LITG two years ago,
When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out now. And now we know what did happen to The Masked Raider?
- Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Change Between Original and Reprinted Superman #14, Out Today
- Could This Star Wars Theory About Emperor Palpatine Be True?
- Naomi Arrives Early to Meet the Rest of the DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)
- Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancellation Gossip – Punisher, Invaders, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- How Tomorrow's Marvel Comics #1000 Will Change Things (Spoilers)
- Caricature, Cyphers and Cuts To The Heart in House Of X #3 (Spoilers)
- LATE: DC Comics Cancels Orders For Shazam! #9, #10 and #11
- "She-Hulk": A Strong Casting Opportunity for Marvel [OPINION]
- Gossip: No One Mention the Inhumans, Ms Marvel
- "Proud Boys" Protest Mile High Comics in Denver, Colorado, Over Drag Show
- Doctor Strange #18 – The Perfect Super-Hero Comic Book That You May Just Miss Today
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jason Latour, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.
- Jason Pearson, creator of Body Bags
- Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.
- Bradley Bradley, grader at CGC.
- David Messina, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…
- Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means?