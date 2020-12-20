Walking Dead on Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, December 20th 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including what DC Comics is up to in three months. Whether that's Pokémon GO, Walking Dead, Sons Of Anarchy or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Is The Galarian Mr. Mime Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Sons of Anarchy: Scott Glenn on Clay Recast; Bikers Not SAMCRO Fans
- TWD: Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln & More Reunite for Georgia Fight
- Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
- Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Before Dennis? There Was Dr. Cooper
- Doctor Who: Moffat, Smith, Gillan & Darvill Join Christmas Carol Rewatch
- X-Men #129 Highest Graded CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect
- Shiny Cubchoo & Beartic Have Now Arrived In Pokémon GO
- Peach Momoko Begins Momoko-Verse, Writes And Draws X-Men: Demon Days
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- Comic Store In Your Future – A Wish List For 2021
- DC Future State Gossip: What Is Aquawoman's New Power? (Spoilers)
- DC Future State Gossip: Where Will Swamp Thing End Up Taking Root?
- Spider-Man's New Origin – Thank Saturday It's FOC, 19th December 2020
- Damian Wayne Gets March Back-Ups by Josh Williamson & Gleb Melnikov
- Neal Adams' Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul Returns One Year Later
- Marvel Previews King In Black And Its Many Spin-Offs
- First Look At Ron Garney's Art on Keanu Reeves-Written Comic, BRZRKR
LITG one year ago… we saw one of DC Comics' futures
We thought we were so clever with 5G…
- Everything You Wanted To Know About 5G* (*But Were Afraid To Ask)
- Which Marvel Comic This Week Reveals It's Been a Secret Dawn of X Book All Along? [SPOILERS]
- The Future Of The DC Universe – According to Doomsday Clock #12 (Spoilers)
- "The Boys" Cast Shares Their Thoughts on Your One-Star Reviews [Video]
- Marvel March Solicitations Add Undeniable Evidence to Shocking Wolverine Conspiracy
- Will The Joker Do For Bruce Wayne What Brian Bendis Did For Superman? (Batman #85 Spoilers)
- Leftover Stock of Marvel's Incoming #1 Pulped at Diamond Warehouse, But No Need to Worry
- Something is Wrong with Marvel's Immortal Hulk Solicits for March
- REVIEW: Doomsday Clock #12 — "Selling Its Brand And Not Its Ideas"
- She-Hulk Omnibus Cover Gets Original Colouring Back
LITG two years ago… it was Batpenis time.
- Infinity Wars Finds a Place for the Warps But Loses a Guardian of The Galaxy (SPOILERS)
- Lobo's Daughter Crush Gets Superman's Origin – Just at Burning Man (Teen Titans #25 Spoilers)
- Brian Bendis Brings the C-Word to DC Comics With Cover #4
- With The Big Bang Theory Leaving, Is CBS Losing Their 'Mom,' Too?
- Batman #61 – Cowardly And Superstitious Comic Book Writers?
What's happening today…
- Nothing, it seems.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michael Zulli, artist on Puma Blues
- James Van Hise, comics writer on Ghostbusters
- Rantz Hoseley, former editor at Heavy Metal Magazine
- Aman Chaudhary, designer for AIT/Planet Lar
- Mark Allan Haverty, comics journalist
- Eric Mengel, publisher of Ocho Comics
