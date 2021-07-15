Walking Dead Origins & Return Of Andrea- Daily LITG 15th July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside in the Daily LITG, 14th July 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
- Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
- Andrea's Return To The Walking Dead? (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
- The Munsters: Rob Zombie Shares Look At Some Costume Designs
- One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)
- Here Are All of the Funko FunKon Exclusive Day 1 Pop Reveals
- Ralph Macchio and Ramón Bachs Create Eternals Forever For October
- Donny Cates Is Drawing A King Spawn #1 Cover For Todd McFarlane?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett To End in October With #50
- DC Comics to Launch Soul Plumber Horror Comic in October
- Own a Charlie Adlard "The Walking Dead" Original Today
- Ryan North & Guillermo Sanna Create a Darkhold Body-Horror Iron Man
- Wood, Gaines & Feldstein's Historic Shock SuspenStories #6 at Auction
- Way Of X #4 – And What The Mars Terraformers Forgot (Spoilers)
- "The Batman" Screenplay Writer Mattson Tomlin Gets Own Batman Comic
- One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)
- Magic Order 2 by Mark Millar and Stuart Immonen Has A Brexit Tinge
- Stray Dogs Gets Reprints Of Over 160,000 From Image Comics
- Pete Wisdom Dives Into Captain Britain Canon For Excalibur #22
- Comic Creator Credits For Final Episode Of Loki Reveal All (Spoilers)
- John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside- The Daily LITG 14th July 2021
LITG one year ago,
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Alex Cox, Director of Merchandise and Projects, IDW.
- John K. Snyder III, writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die.
- Fredrik Strömberg, comics journalist.
- Gino Koltz, cartoonist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LITG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.