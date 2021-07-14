John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside- The Daily LITG 14th July 2021

John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside in the Daily LITG, 14th July 2021

  1. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
  2. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
  3. Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: John Diggle's Arrowverse Tour Continues
  4. The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
  5. CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October
  6. Night Court Star & Veteran TV Actor Charles Robinson Passes, Age 75
  7. Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
  8. Rewriting What Happened To The Flash In Heroes In Crisis One More Time
  9. Ghosts: UK Fans Rejoice as CBS Gifts World US Remake This October
  10. Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Boys, My Hero, D&D and Star Wars

LITG one year ago, Warren Ellis got a website

The article about the Warren Ellis website and commentary about its merits, its impact and its legacy was the most read article on Bleeding Coolthis time last year. Everything else felt like a merchageddon.

  1. SoManyOfUs.com Gathers Warren Ellis Accounts – Including Hypnotism
  2. Transformers and Top Gun Crossover for Maverick Autobot from Hasbro
  3. A Sealed Copy of Final Fantasy VII is Up for Sale on Heritage Auctions
  4. Funko San Diego Comic Con 2020: Our Favorite Revealed Pops
  5. Marvel Legends Sentinel Hits 9000: Female Sentinel Prime Unlocked
  6. Disco Inferno Calls for AEW Boycott Over Ratings Discrimination
  7. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Tried Warning Us About 2020 Years Ago
  8. Supernatural: Richard Speight, Jr. Engages in Jared Padalecki Mischief
  9. Stjepan Šejić Flexes On The Comics Industry, Making Sunstone Free
  10. Game of Thrones, Battlestar Galactica: When Good Shows End Badly

  1. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": McElhenney / "Single White Female"
  2. John Carpenter to Write The Joker: Year of the Villain Special
  3. "Sonic" Producer Has Seen New Sonic, 100% Less Horrifying
  4. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 – the DC Comics Booth… is the Warner Bros Booth
  5. Wizards Of The Coast Says 40 Million Are Playing "Dungeons & Dragons"

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Alex Cox, Director of Merchandise and Projects, IDW.
  • John K. Snyder III, writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die.
  • Fredrik Strömberg, comics journalist.
  • Gino Koltz, cartoonist.

