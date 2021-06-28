When DC Comics Cuts Zack Snyder's Tweet- Daily LITG, 28th June 2021
DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter in the Daily LITG, 28th June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Rob Liefeld Return To X-Force Causes Ructions
- Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes
- Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13? What is Mystique's Plan?
- Zack Snyder's Twitter Vs DC Comics – The Daily LITG, 27th June 2021
- Ultra-Man as a Superpowered Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Up for Auction
- Spawn Universe #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Will Marvel's New Venom Help Or Hinder Price Of Secret Wars #8
- Vampirella #1 CGC 9.0 Up For Auction – A New Price Benchmark To Set?
- The Batman-Inspired Origin of Dr. Mid-Nite, up for Auction
- DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?
- Bid for Dolphin's First Appearance Before Aquaman 2 Releases
- The Horror of the "Bat-Man" in Dynamic Comics #8, at Auction
- A Graded Copy of Wolverine #1 Hits Auction at Heritage
LITG one year ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn
One year ago, everything people wanted to read seems to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?
- Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
- Hasbro Announces New Transformers Generations Selects
- Tessa Blanchard Fired by Impact Wrestling, Stripped of Championship
- Daniel Craig Is The Best James Bond We Have Ever Had
- Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
- The Return Of The Externals With X Of Swords To Die?
- Anthony Mackie Goes After Marvel For Lack Of Diversity On Productions
Two years ago today, Scott Lobdell
Two years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on.
- Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
- Wolverine's Daughter Sees Marvel Comics Presents #6 Selling From $25-$45 – But What About #5?
- Sinners Beware… Marvel Comics Launches New Johnny Blaze: Ghost Rider Comic in October
- DC Comics Redesign 'Bronze Age' Covers For Upcoming Omnibus Line
- "We Don't Want Nobody Nobody Sent": JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams, And Spider-Man
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Adrienne Roy, comic colourist
- Joe Palmer, 2000AD artist
- Micah Meyers, letterer, writer of The Disasters, creator of Kayfabe Anthology.
- Giuseppe Pennestri co-founder, CEO and Marketing Executive for Diego Comics
- Craig Brasfield, artist on Alpha Flight, What Of, New Warriors, Elementals.
- April Wiggins Cotton, former Wizard PR person.
- Scott D M Simmons, artist on Our Super Moms, Halloween Man.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
