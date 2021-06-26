DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter in the Daily LITG, 26th June 2021

DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
  2. Jared Padalecki Doesn't Sound Too Happy About Supernatural Spinoff
  3. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
  5. The Bidoof Breakout Begins Tomorrow In Pokémon GO: Full Details
  6. Warren Ellis Issues Statement Accepting So Many Of Us Website's Offer
  7. Image Comics Will Not Work With Warren Ellis Until He Has Made Amends
  8. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  9. Star Wars: Jodie Comer Reflects on Her Rise of Skywalker Cameo
  10. Pokémon TCG Reveals "Celebrations" As Their 25th Anniversary Set

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Harley Quinn, Alan Scott, More Marvel Gossip

Comics chatter dominating traffic, with a new Harley Quinn announcement getting folk all of a twitter.

  1. Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
  2. Alan Scott, Green Lantern, as a Gay Man in the 1940s
  3. More Marvel Gossip – Eternals, Children Of The Atom, Moira MacTaggert
  4. The Stand Introduces Viewers to Mother Abagail, Randall Flagg and More
  5. Male Comic Creators Take The #ComicsPledge – A First Step
  6. Kieron Gillen and Jacen Burrows Create Warhammer 40K Comics For Marvel
  7. Supernatural, Animal Kingdom and Lucifer, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2020
  8. 25 Modern Comics That May Jump In Price – Comic Store In Your Future
  9. Joe Sinnott, Legendary Comic Book Inker, Dies Ages 93
  10. South Park: HBO Max Killed These 5 Episodes! Those Bastards!

LITG two years ago, When Loki Was Being Teased

  1. The New Borderlands 2 DLC Throws More Shade at David Eddings
  2. "Loki": Tom Hiddleston Teases Disney+ Series' "New Departure"
  3. Jonathan Hickman Calls X-Men Continuity "Random Unconnected Gibberish"
  4. "The Loudest Voice": Seth MacFarlane on "Segmented" FOX Relationship
  5. Jon Del Arroz Identifies Secret Left-Wing #Comicsgate Grifters
  6. Batman Damned #3 is Finally Out Tomorrow – Here's a Preview With John Constantine as Robin

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Tom DeFalco, comics writer, former EIC of Marvel.
  • Abigail Brady, writer of Transrealities.
  • Ryan Browne, of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts.
  • Lisa Y. Wu of A Wave Blue World.
  • Joe Harris, writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10.
  • Adam McGovern, writer of Nightworld.
  • Olly Cunningham, writer/artist of Black Lines.
  • Jim Pascoe, writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind.
  • Gerry Giovinco, former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.