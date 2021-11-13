With Every Copy Sold This Comic Saves Two Metres Square Of Rainforest

You may have noticed that I'm at Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate this weekend, and am already finding stories amongst the lines of tables, vendors, and creators, including Paul Goodenough, founder of Rewriting Extinction who has put together The Most Important Comic Book On Earth: Stories To Save The World. But how can it make such a claim? Well, Paul Goodenough gave one of the best pitches I have ever heard of for a comic book, saying that every copy sold will save two meters squared of rainforest, and they have been buying up land in Guatemala and Ecuador with donations so far and in doing so have already saved two species from extinction.

That's not bad, is it? Can't think of any other comic book which has made that claim. All the money goes towards the good causes, contributors were not paid… and it is a very impressive contributor list, with 300 artists, writers, scientists, experts, activists, comedians, and more, all uniting to save as many species from extinction as humanly possible. It is available on Amazon US, Amazon UK or direct from the publisher. Bleeding Cool has already run extracts from Taika Waititi, Brian Azzarello & Cliff Chiang, Cara Delevingne, Kieron Gillen & Sean Phillips, Callie Broaddus, Marguerite Bennett & Maia Kobabe and more.

The full creator list is as follows: Adam Gardner, Alejandro Agag, Andy Serkis, Arizona Muse, Beatie Wolfe, Brooklyn Beckham, Cara Delevingne, Cheddar Gorgeous, Chris Packham, Dacre Montgomery, Dame Judi Dench, Dominic Monaghan, Eric Bazilian, James Mcvey, James Valentine, Jerome Flynn, Judge Rob Rinder, Jyoti Ma, Karrueche Tran, Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, KT Tunstall, Lucy Lawless, Monty Don, Nathalie Boltt, Nico Romero, Peter Gabriel, Richard Curtis, Ricky Gervais, Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart, Steve Backshall, Tanya Burr, Virginia Mckenna, Yoko Ono, Abby Howard, Abdulkareem Baba Aminu, Abhijeet Kini, Alan Moore, Alex Segura, Alicia Souza, Alti Firmansyah, Amber Weedon, Amy Chu, Amy Meek, Andrew Sawyers, Andrew Stilborn, Aneke Murillenem, Ariela Kristantina, Babydaddy, Bella Lack, Ben Oliver, Bernardo Brice, Brian Azzarello, Brooke Barker, Candice Han, Charlie Adlard, Cheddar Gorgeous, Chow Hon Lam, Chris McCoy, Chris Packham, Chris Ryall, Christos Gage, Chuck Austen, Cliff Chiang, Conor Boyle, Corey Brotherson, Craig Cermak, Dami Lee, Dan Bradbury, Dan Shearn, Dani Strips, Daniella Orsini, Danijel Zezelj, David Baillie, Davey Jones, David Mack, Tula Lotay, David Schneider, Desiree Alvarado, Diigii Daguana, Dinos And Comics, Doug Braithwaite, Drew Sheneman, Dylan Teague, E.J. Su, Erika Lewis, Extrafabulous Comics, Fernando Fuentes, Frank Cvetkovic, Garth Ennis, Gavin Aung Than, Geoff Senior, George Kambadais, George Mann, Geraldo Borges, Gerry Duggan, Glenn Fabry, Goodbadcomics, Goran Gligovic, Greg Lockard, Guillermo Ortego, Hannah Hillam, Harry Venning, Hector Trunnec, Helen Buckland, Expert, Hugh Warwick, Isabella Tree and Sir Charlie Burrell, Jamie Woolley, Jeff Lemire, Jenny Jinya, Jim Campbell, Joan Chan, Jock, Joe Orsak, Joe Pokaski, Joel Pett, John Charles, John Freeman, John McNamee, John Wagner, Jordan Collver, JP Bove, Juan Bobillo, Juni Ba, Karen Holloway, Karl Kerschl, Ken Catalino, Kennedy Garza, Kieron Gillen, Lee Carter, Lee Loughridge, Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Lew Stringer, Lucas Gattoni, Lucky Generals, Lunarbaboon, Maggie Behling, Maia Kobabe, Marguerite Bennett, Mariah McCourt, Marian Greaves, Mark Buckingham…

…Matylda-mai Mccormack Sharp, Melinda Gebbie, Michael Conrad, Michael Dipascale, Michael Lee Harris, Mike Collins, Mike Perkins, Aware Animals, Mister Hope, Moksha Carambiah, Momo & Popo, Morgan Beem, Mwelwa Musonko, Neil Sims, Neil Mcclements, Nicholas Gurewitch, Nick Filardi, Noah Bailey, Owen Watts, Patrick Goddard, Paul Fitzgerald/polyp, Paul Goodenough, Peter Doherty, Peter Gross, Peter Milligan, Philip Sevy, Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafael Albuequerque, Ram V, Ray Fawkes, Ricky Gervais, Rik Worth, Rob Steen, Rob Williams, Robert Kirkman, Roger Stern, Rositsa Vangelova, Ruth Fletcher Gage, Sailesh Gopalan, Sarah Florence Lord, Sarah Graley, Sean Phillips, Sebastian Cheng, Sebastian Piriz, Serg Acuña, Sheila Putri, Si Fraser, Si Spurrier, Simon Furman, Simon Myers, Sir Lenny Henry, Stefano Martino, Steve White, Steven Austin, Stig, Tab Murphy, Taika Waititi, Tate Brombal, Tazio Bettin, Things In Squares, Timo Wuerz, Tom Mustill, Tony Lee, Tyler Jennes, Victor Solis, War And Peas, Warwick Fraser-Coombe, William Simpson, Yenny Laud, Zoe Thorogood, Aditya Mukarji, Anton Litvinov, Arthur Golong, Bella Lack, Bradley Hiller, Callie Broaddus, Candiani, Cathy Eastburn, Chris Packham, Craig Bennett, Dave Goulson, Dima Litvinov, Doreen Debrum, Elizabeth Wathuti, Fazeela Mubarak, Gabe Brown, Gail Bradbrook, George Monbiot Gillian Burke, Hettie Geenen, Jane Goodall PHD DBE, Jenny Desmond, John Sauven, John Scanlon, Jojo Mehta, Jonathan Barnard, Liam Norton, Liz Bonnins, Lucy Siegle, Luisa Neubauer, Malaika Vaz, Maria Westerbos, Meena Rajput, Megan McCubbin, Michael Mann, Michelle Desilets, Moses Brings Plenty, Mustapha Manneh, Mya-Rose Craig, Paul Stephens, Paula Castano, Paulo Adario, Peter Hammarstedt, Professor Ben Garrod, Pungky Nanda Pratama, Rebecca Wrigley, Sainey Gibba, Sarah Mintram, Tom Mustill, Will Travers and World Animal Protection