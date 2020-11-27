Wonder Woman and Todd McFarlane – The Daily LITG, 27th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Pokémon GO to Green Lantern's Ring – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: From Wonder Wonder to X-Men – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.

LITG One year ago, Baby Yoda was getting its first merch.

And Marvel got a gay couple at the beginning of time with Dale Keown.

LITG Two years ago, showed up what $4000 of comics looked like

And Kayne West was not yet standing for President.

Happening today:

Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.

Black Friday

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

William Anderson, creator of Karmic Agenda.

creator of Karmic Agenda. Paul Guinan, co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate.

co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate. Daniel Thompson , owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment

, owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment Drew Edward Johnson , Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society.

, Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society. Michael Hunter , co-creator of Pandemonium.

, co-creator of Pandemonium. Russell Hillman, comic book writer and editor.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Supernatural, Animal Crossing, Walking Dead, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.