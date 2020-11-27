Wonder Woman and Todd McFarlane – The Daily LITG, 27th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Pokémon GO to Green Lantern's Ring – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: From Wonder Wonder to X-Men – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- DC Comics Death Metal Arrives With McFarlane Toys Newest Wave
- Wonder Woman's Green Lantern Look – Daily LITG, 26th November 2020
- Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Gives Film Update
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Chris Claremont Reveals How He'd Rewrite the X-Men from Scratch
- McFarlane Toys Has the Perfect Gifts for DC Comics Fans This Year
- Always Sunny, West Wing & More: 5 Thanksgiving Eps We're Thankful For
- The X-Men No More? X-Men, Excalibur, X Of Swords Destruction Spoilers
- The X-Men Moment We've All Been Waiting For in X-Men #15 [XH]
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- Chris Claremont Reveals the Secret to Writing Single-Issue Comics
- Wonder Woman 1984 Variant Covers Rescheduled – Fourth Time Lucky?
- Overstreet #50 and Dune: House Of Atreides #2 Get Second Printings
- They Fell From The Sky #1 in Mad Cave Studios February 2021 Solicits
- Safari Pearl Comics of Idaho Free Thanksgiving Meals for Customers
LITG One year ago, Baby Yoda was getting its first merch.
And Marvel got a gay couple at the beginning of time with Dale Keown.
- Baby Yoda Merchandise Finally Appears on Shop Disney
- Marvel Comics' First Gay Couple Revealed – But It Doesn't End Well
- Donny Cates: "Don't Pirate My @#$%ing Books, Dude"
- PSA: 100,000 Readers Are Probably Not Pirating Your Indie Comic Book
- Hasbro Releases "Monopoly: Longest Game Ever" Edition
- Shane Davis Asks Dealers Not to Buy Original Comics Art From His Stolen Portfolio
- Frank Cho Mash Up of Avengers: Infinity War and Frozen 2 (SPOILERS)
- Gossip: Second Ongoing Spider-Man Title On The Way… Any Day Now
- Three Ways to Stop – Or At Least Hinder – Comics Piracy
- Creators and Critics Talk Comic Book Piracy and Its Effects
LITG Two years ago, showed up what $4000 of comics looked like
And Kayne West was not yet standing for President.
- This is What $4000 Worth of Comics Waiting for 9 Customers to Pick Them Up Looks Like
- Kanye West Tweets Grand Theft Auto V Concept Car Mod
- 54 Comic Book Cyber Monday Deals For Today…
- Who Killed Wally West in Heroes In Crisis? And How? (Spoilers)
- Instead of Answers, Marvel Delivers Nothing But Questions for #XMenMonday
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Black Friday
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- William Anderson, creator of Karmic Agenda.
- Paul Guinan, co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate.
- Daniel Thompson, owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment
- Drew Edward Johnson, Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society.
- Michael Hunter, co-creator of Pandemonium.
- Russell Hillman, comic book writer and editor.
