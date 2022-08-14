WWE The New Day: Power Of Positivity Review – Maintains Kayfabe

In WWE The New Day: Power Of Positivity, Evan Narcisse and Austin Walker enjoy the sports genre. If there's a trope they don't use, it's not for lack of trying. It's tough to square the by-the-numbers story with what's available about the WWE, though.

For every "our fans inspire us" moment in WWE The New Day: Power Of Positivity, an NPR story about Vince McMahon's alleged hush money payments to former employees comes to mind. For every beat that The New Day made it to the top by expressing themselves, a lawsuit alleging the WWE failed to protect its wrestlers from brain damage appears. Then again, one could view this comic as one long invocation of kayfabe, so if there is reality in WWE The New Day: Power Of Positivity's story, it goes masked.

Penciller and colorist Daniel Bayliss's work is remarkable. It manages to portray likeness while also allowing for artistic and comedic exaggeration. His sense of movement brings authenticity and weight to the constantly moving wrestlers. It's a strange sensation to read a comic and then think, "Okay, what's the actual story", but that's the effect of WWE The New Day: Power Of Positivity. You can almost hear Narcisse and Walker say, "tune in next time to find out more." Maybe that was the point all along.

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E debuted as a team called The New Day… changing the WWE Universe forever! Everyone knows they're six-time Tag Team Champions—including the longest reign in WWE history—but now, discover the true origins of this unforgettable trio for the first time. Follow young Kofi, Xavier, and Big E as they learn about the world of wrestling, take on opponents big and small, battle their egos (as well as those around them), and realize that they'll always be stronger together than apart! Acclaimed writers Evan Narcisse (Rise of The Black Panther) and Austin Walker (Friends At The Table), and artist Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), reveal the untold story behind one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Collects the complete WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity #1-2.

