X-Men Red #34 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 19th June 2022

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Marvel Comics utterly dominated the charts this week, without even a Batman book making it into the top ten.

X-Men Red #3 Wolverine #22 Fantastic Four #44 Captain America Sentinel of Liberty #1 Fortnite X Marvel Zero War #1 Moon Knight Black White and Blood #2 What If Miles Morales #4 Iron Man #20 Blood Syndicate Season One #2 Superman Son of Kal-El #12

Graham Crackers Comics, Marvel pretty much ran away with the top 10 this week. The real question is how many people will read the Marvel X Fortnite? Hopefully a bunch and come back for other comics…

