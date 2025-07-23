Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: sdcc, Yesterdays

Yesterday At Yesterdays, Kicking Off San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Yesterday at Yesterdays, Kicking Off San Diego Comic-Con 2025 at Stone Brewing

Article Summary Yesterdays kicked off San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with a public 10th anniversary event at Stone Brewing.

Fans lined up early for exclusive collectible enamel pins, including a glow-in-the-dark Dr. Doom pin.

Special items like a gold mystery box, limited collab pins, and comic book-inspired merch drew crowds.

Ify Nwadiwe VIP Meet & Greet SDCC 2025 pin offered priority access to meet the comedian during the con.

As reported in Bleeding Cool's Huge San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Party List, nostalgia-focused enamel label pin creator Yesterdays was holding a tenth anniversary for San Diego Comic-Con at Stone Brewing, next to the Santa Fe Train Station. Free to attend and open to the public, and featured event-exclusive merch that won't be available anywhere else, including a brand-new comic book-inspired enamel pin of Stone Brewing's Gargoyle mascot. And it became one of the first events of the show… before the show, with their Its Tuesdays range of products, released and snapped up sharpish, with their Marvel, Doctyor Doom and Fantastic Four-style pins and the new Superman logo, setting the tone for SDCC. But there was plenty more to come.

San Diego Comic-Con attendee Roberta Moran Curry let Bleeding Cool know that "As early as 5 pm, Yesterdays' fans were lining up for the 7 pm event start time. Six new pins, including glow-in-the-dark Dr. Doom pins, were available to buy. In addition, a gold mystery box containing 5 pins (and potentially a gold DeLorean model), a lanyard, and the opportunity to purchase one of the 200 special collectible Stone Brewing/Yesterdays collab pins were available along with glasses of delicious beer and a tent selling tacos. The excitement of the first real event of Comic-Con was amazing and fans gathered, upbeat and enthused. The collectable pins ran out before the line for them did, but there was a rumor that a small amount are going to be available at Yesterdays booth."

Here's a look at what was waiting for them at Yesterday's… yesterday courtesy of Curry. And see if you can find any at the show…

They also have an Ify Nwadiwe VIP Meet & Greet SDCC 2025 pin, for priority access to meet comedian Ify Nwadiwe (host of Um Actually on Dropout), at 5pm on both Friday and Saturday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!