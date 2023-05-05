Astronaut: The Best Currently Being Featured At LudoNarraCon You can now play a free demo of the game Astronaut: The Best as part of the lineup for LudoNarraCon 2023, right now!

Indie developer and publisher Universal Happymaker have unleashed a demo of their latest game Astronaut: The Best, during LudoNarraCon 2023. In case you haven't seen this one before, the game is a challenging narrative experience as you will attempt to make it into space in this occult management adventure. It will be up to you to turn a bunch of inexperienced numbskulls into the heroes of the space division for the public to see. If you can't accomplish it, all of them and you will die for your failure. Can you get them into space and win the race against our enemies? You can play the demo right now and see how good you are at training idiots for your country.

"In Astronaut: The Best, it's up to players to take charge of their own space agency, make morally questionable leadership decisions, prepare their incompetent astronauts for zany trials, and win the space race by any means necessary, as people aren't just numbers: they're incompetent screwups. Your duty is to turn them into national heroes, or the government will have you killed."

