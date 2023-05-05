Astronaut: The Best Currently Being Featured At LudoNarraCon
You can now play a free demo of the game Astronaut: The Best as part of the lineup for LudoNarraCon 2023, right now!
Indie developer and publisher Universal Happymaker have unleashed a demo of their latest game Astronaut: The Best, during LudoNarraCon 2023. In case you haven't seen this one before, the game is a challenging narrative experience as you will attempt to make it into space in this occult management adventure. It will be up to you to turn a bunch of inexperienced numbskulls into the heroes of the space division for the public to see. If you can't accomplish it, all of them and you will die for your failure. Can you get them into space and win the race against our enemies? You can play the demo right now and see how good you are at training idiots for your country.
"In Astronaut: The Best, it's up to players to take charge of their own space agency, make morally questionable leadership decisions, prepare their incompetent astronauts for zany trials, and win the space race by any means necessary, as people aren't just numbers: they're incompetent screwups. Your duty is to turn them into national heroes, or the government will have you killed."
- Train Your Astronauts – Recruit procedurally generated characters, strengthen their abilities, and discover their hidden personality traits. Astronauts could be revealed to be serial killers, part-time pirates, members of the royal family, and much more. Your choices have an impact on each recruit and their likelihood of success.
- Unpredictable Missions – Through a blend of procedural and branching narrative structures, no mission is ever the same. Explore all the possible roguelite results in each replay, filled with character, humor, and twists you'll never see coming.
- Charm The Nation, or Else – Prepare your astronauts to perform for the nation on sensationalist TV programs and in the tabloids. Succeed in zany trials to win glory, or fail spectacularly and face deadly consequences.
- Spacecraft Meets Witchcraft – The nation's High Priests demand results, and a well-placed spell can mean all the difference. Perform mystic rituals, use supernatural charms to give your astronauts the upper hand, and discover a metaverse-spanning mystery underneath it all.