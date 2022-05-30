Chessarama Announces Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

As we roll into Steam Next Fest, which will kick off on June 10th, we're learning about more games like Chessarama that will have a free demo. Indie developer and publisher Minimol Games revealed this week that we'll be getting a demo of their game starting next week, totally free for anyone to check out. We have more info on it below, but the shorthand is that this game will give you various ways of playing the classic tabletop game that's been around for centuries by putting several twists on it. Much like how people have been messing with the game of Golf for the past few years in indie games. Enjoy the trailer below as the demo will be out next week.

Chessarama is a collection of original chess-inspired turn-based games. Choose a game, quickly learn its rules and play through the campaigns, community levels or build your own puzzles. Chessarama features several full games, each one of them with its own set of rules, art, pieces and game mechanics. Each game will feature a Creative Mode that will allow you to create your own puzzles and challenge other players to beat it. In the Community Hub, you will be able to play hundreds (thousands?!) of levels created by other players. Endless replayability and fun await you. The game reimagines chess rules and mechanics using many different themes. Each game has its own theme, set of rules and original handcrafted levels for you to play!

In Dragon Slayer, you need to push your pawn to the end of a path in order to kill the mighty dragon. But it will not be that easy! The dragon attacks the board every time the pawn moves and every undefended piece will die. So you need the help of your friends (Rooks, Bishops and Knights) to protect your pawn all along the way to the dragon's core. This is a strategic game for chess enthusiasts of all levels. Sacrifices will be necessary along the way, so be ready! In Lady Ronin, chess meets sokoban as you have never seen before. You play with a legendary Ronin (a chess queen) and you need to eliminate the other pieces in order to get close to the Shogun and kill it. Pieces move like in chess, but push each other like in sokoban. Can you pass through legions of samurais to achieve your goal? In Soccer Chess you will play a soccer match using chess pieces and tactics! As in chess (or soccer!) you will need to think 2-3 moves ahead if you want to break through the adversary's defenses and strike a beautiful goal!