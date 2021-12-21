Empire Of Ember Will Leave Early Access In January

Indie developer and publisher Poleaxe Games have finally set a release date for Empire Of Ember as it leaves Steam's Early Access. People have been able to mess around with the game since March of this year, as the team has blended first-person combat with strategy and RPG elements to create a unique fantasy title. The game is currently set to be released on January 20th, 2022, and after it drops the team will be focusing on adding new content and giving the game a bit of a polish. You can check out more about it down below.

Empire Of Ember is a first-person epic fantasy action-RPG with real-time strategy and management elements, set in the fantastical world of its spiritual predecessor Ember. You'll play as a battlemage who inherits rulership of your city after your master was killed in an attack led by a mysterious cult. Now you will need to bring your town back to prosperity and avenge your mentor while investigating the strange events behind his murder. Lead your troops in thrilling battles of up to a hundred units in fully destructible environments, explore a world of procedurally generated maps and dungeons, and build and customise your town with total freedom! Dual wield spells and weaponry in first-person thrilling battles of up to a hundred units. Fight directly where you are most needed, or command your soldiers using real-time strategy mechanics for more tactical encounters.

Build, design and customise your city completely with a library of over 2,500 assets.

Defend your own fully destructible 3D town and raze enemy cities to the ground.

Explore the procedurally generated world of Domus. Maps and dungeons will keep on changing with each new campaign and save file.

Manage your economy, resources and hold court to make decisions that will change the story and lead to different game endings.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Empire of Ember Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/5D8xbg-7a4w)