Evercade Reveals New Cartridge With Rare Collection 1

Several classic games from classic developer Rare will be put together in a new Evercade collection, set to be released this November

Evercade revealed a new retro game collection this month, as players will dive into the Rare library with Rare Collection 1. This is basically all of their greatest early hits from the late '80s and early '90s, as they have put ten titles on one Evercade cartridge, with a full-color manual to boot. You'll be getting titles such as Battletoads, Jetpac, Knight Lore, R.C. Pro-Am, and more. The collection will go up for pre-order on September 30, with the eventual release happening in November. We have more details about everything you'll be able to play in this specific collection, and the trailer here for you to check out.

Evercade – Rare Collection 1

Rare is one of the best-known names in British game development, and in this collection for Evercade you'll explore 12 all-time favourites. Includes the home computer classics Jetpac, Atic Atac, Knight Lore and more. Plus, race on land and sea with the 8-bit console hits R.C. Pro-Am and Cobra Triangle, rescue a ruined birthday in Conker's Pocket Tales, and kick the Dark Queen's butt in the 8-bit console and arcade versions of Battletoads!

Featuring 12 legendary titles from Rare's early years across home computer, home consoles, handheld consoles, and arcade platforms. This is a celebration of the studio's creativity, technical innovation, and unique flair that helped shape the future of gaming. This all-new collection includes a diverse range of gameplay styles from high-speed racing and daring shootouts to action-packed platforming and genre-defining arcade experiences. Each title has been faithfully preserved and officially licensed, offering fans a premium physical way to enjoy these pioneering games once more.

Atic Atac (Spectrum)

Gunfright (Spectrum)

Jetpac (Spectrum)

Knight Lore (Spectrum)

Lunar Jetman (Spectrum)

Sabre Wulf (Spectrum)

Underwurlde (C64)

Cobra Triangle (8-bit console)

R.C. Pro-Am (8-bit console)

Battletoads (8-bit console)

Conker's Pocket Tales (Handheld)

Battletoads Arcade (Arcade)

