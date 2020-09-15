First-Person Sci-Fi Adventure The Invincible Coming To Next-Gen and PC

Starward Industries, an independent studio lead by former CD Projekt RED senior producer Marek Markuszewski, is hard at work on a first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible. Set for both next-gen consoles and PC in 2021, it's based on a Stanislaw Lem novel and is set in a strange, retro-futuristic world. It also features some pretty striking artwork.

The Invincible puts players in the shoes of a space scientist on a "hostile planet" who must take off to seek out the missing crew of their spaceship. Of course, survival is paramount, as you must grapple with what unfolds into a life or death rescue mission. You land on a planet called Regis III and find yourself seeking out missing crew members with some rather advanced space equipment.

It's not all up to your equipment, however, to do all the work. You'll discover that your ship alone has some terrifying secrets as well. But what ended up happening to your crew? That's just another part of the mystery. Here's a hint: It looks like the planet you've just landed on, Regis III, has something to do with the strange happenings.

You'll get to explore the planet while using "analog yet advanced technology," leaving room for cones and robots as well as a non-linear story that you'll change as you play. There's not many details not tap at this point that really offer a decent look into what the game will be like thus far, but if it's anything like the novel that inspired it or the sci-fi illustrations that went into it, you can bet it's going to be a far-out ride.

Right now, the game is slated for launch in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. We'll have to keep an eye out for this one to touch down.