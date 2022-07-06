Go Mate Officially Launches All-Natural Energy Drink Line

Working hand-in-hand with Argentinian soccer legend and active streamer Sergio Agüero, leading Danish esports organisation Astralis – known for being the world's #2 in FIFA Women's, as well as Fortnite and Counter Strike world champions – and Argentinian esports powerhouse KRÜ, Go Mate is aiming to challenge the negative perceptions that are often associated with over-consumption of energy drinks, using ingredients that promote wellbeing and a more balanced approach to energy.

With the creation of a special edition can – featuring a unique new character designed to help bring good energy to the games industry – and following the company hosting The Last Mate Standing Valorant global tournament, this launch sees Go Mate partnering with a number of players and teams in the competitive gaming space. The partnership will also see Go Mate supporting them with tournaments and competitions, as well as nurturing upcoming streamers and grassroots competitive gamers.

"As the esports and the competitive gaming sector continues to grow, it's key that we help gamers to thrive and, put simply, energy drinks which contain high amounts of caffeine and taurine don't do that," said Chief Visionary Officer Sergio Aguero. "We want to set a precedent where brain-boosting drinks have the ability to both pep up and calm down gamers, and the use of nootropics means that we are perfectly positioned to do that. We are thrilled that partners such as Astralis are supporting our ambition and commitment to the industry."