Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: An Imperfect Love Part 2 Details

Well, this Brilliant Event took a turn for the dark. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite kicked off the first half of their monthly Brilliant Event, titled "An Imperfect Love," with a romance-themed surge of the calamity manipulated by Hermione Granger. We saw Valentine's Day-inspired Foundables featuring notable references to Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, where Ron and Hermione's relationship began to finally take shape. However, as we move to the second part of An Imperfect Love, the Registry Page seen below looks… well, it's a completely different vibe. Gone are the love-sick Hogwarts students and, in their place, are portraits of the darkest witch and wizard in the history of magic hanging up at the Malfoy Manor. What could this mean? Let's check out the details.

The full details for the An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:

Timing: Tuesday, February 23rd at 11 AM Pacific until Tuesday, March 2nd at 11 AM Pacific.

The Brilliant Foundables for this event are… Sword of Gryffindor Replica which can be earned through Wizarding Challenges Morsmordre Dark Mark which can be earned through tasks in the Special Assignment Mass Breakout from Azkaban Daily Prophet Issue which can be found by unlocking Brilliant Portkeys Brilliant Portrait of Bellatrix Lestrange which can be discovered as a map Encounter Brilliant Portrait of Voldemort which can be discovered as a map Encounter

As with the first part of An Imperfect Love, this Brilliant Event event will also feature non-Brilliant Foundables on the map. Specifically, there will be a focus on Foundables freed with the Alohamora spell.

Now, this has got me thinking… "An Imperfect Love." It was meant to reference Ron and Hemione in the first half and how they love each other despite their flaws, but perhaps Niantic is going to address the super weird elephant in the room with the whole Bellatrix/Voldemort "love" situation.

Yikes! I can't wait.