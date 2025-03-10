Posted in: Games, Interview, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Mar10 Day, Mario Day, meghan trainor

Interview: Meghan Trainor Chats Nintendo & Mario Day Plans

We got a chance to chat with singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor about working with Nintendo to promote all things Mario Day

Article Summary Meghan Trainor joins Nintendo to celebrate Mario Day with her family.

Trainor talks gaming memories, favorite Mario merch, and outfits.

Trainor's gaming passion influences her vibrant music videos.

Upcoming Switch 2 news excites Trainor as she awaits April announcement.

In case you haven't seen it online, today is Mario Day (Mar10 Day), and Nintendo is celebrating it with a number of activities and sales happening across multiple Mario-centric games. From now until March 17, you'll find several discounts and deals in the eShop, as well as the addition of the Super Mario Bros. 3 Soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, events at Nintendo New York, and a special Super Nintendo World sweepstakes you can enter to win a trip for four people to visit the park. They're even holding a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge where they want players to race 1M laps online (which you can access using the in-game tournament code: 1152-2501-4827).

As part of the promotion for the gaming holiday, Nintendo and singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor are working together to celebrate it, as you can see her here gaming with her son Riley. We got the chance to chat briefly with Trainor about her participation in the event, gaming growing up, its influence on her, and other Nintendo topics.

BC: What prompted you to work with Nintendo for Mario Day? Did they reach out to you? Is this a thing that you wanted to do? How did it come about?

MT: It's the most iconic thing I've ever done, I think, and my husband is a huge fan as well, so this was a no-brainer for us. We are celebrating Mario Day, March 10th, and we're just trying to get the amazing word out there that Nintendo launched a Nintendo Switch OLED model bundle featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. So we're trying to tell everyone about that.

What do you have planned for the event?

We're celebrating the big launch that they're doing, which is incredible, Nintendo has been kind enough to send us a bunch of merch, and I already have my own Mario blanket. So we're going to be wearing the Bowser slippers, my Princess Peach t-shirt, and I'm going to be playing the game all day with my family and my husband, and I'm going to be the winner! I'm going to destroy, and I cannot wait. So we're just going to be celebrating Mario and all the games that day.

What's your favorite piece of merch you got from them?

Probably my Bowser slippers. My son is obsessed with Bowser right now. He's a bad guy. He's four years old, and he's like, "I'm a bad guy like Bowser." So they're best friends. He has to have him in his bed every night to go to sleep. So it's very adorable, and I'm glad he's finding his inner bad guy. Look at him!

Have you taken your kids to Nintendo World out in LA?

I want to every single day. My husband is trying to find a way in there, but our schedule is pretty crazy. It's hard to get in there, so I cannot wait. This deal is probably going to get me in there faster.

What were some of your favorite Mario games growing up on and what Nintendo console is your favorite?

The new Nintendo Switch OLED model I've had for a while now and I love it. I remember when the first Nintendo Switch (OLED) came out and I was pregnant. I was playing a lot because it was COVID and I was trying to be distracted while I was growing larger and larger. But growing up, I have two brothers, I'm the middle child and we're all like a year apart and we were very into our Game Boy's. We all played Super Mario Bros. and (Super) Mario World. We also play a lot of Mario Kart with my bros. At one point my husband and I were living with my two brothers. So they had their own part of the house that was like a man cave, and that's where we would have our big gaming sessions, and that was pre-kids. But it's beautiful now to have two young boys and show them a game, that I grew up playing, is now still here and better than ever. The movie is incredible and my kids love it and they watch it all the time over and over again. It's very interesting and cool to see something still exist, and not only exist but be cooler than ever. I love the new game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we play that a lot, and Super Mario Party Jamboree. We love that one because it has more mini-games than ever.

Are you going to be taking part in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge that week?

Oh my God, yes, I think I have heard of this. My husband should do that because he is the pro. He always wins every time he plays and I can't compete with him and it's very frustrating. But he's excellent at that, so I should tell him about that.

Just out of curiosity, what kind of influence has gaming had on you as a performer?

I think it keeps me young. You can see in my music videos, I love vibrant saturation and beauty. I think that's what this game still brings to this day compared to other games I've noticed. It's just bright and beautiful and vibrant, and that's how I always ask my team to color my music videos. So I guess you could say that, music videos. I want them to be as beautiful to the eye as Mario is.

Are you excited for the Switch 2 coming out?

Oh my god, I was so excited! April 2nd is when they're going to talk about it. I don't know anything, it's all big secrets and I'm gonna be waiting there April 2nd just like with everyone else to hear what the big announcement is. I'm so excited for the second one, I cannot wait to order immediately.

Awesome! Aside from Mario Day, what have you got going on lately?

We just did a tour, the Timeless Tour, and I brought my young sons on the road with me and my husband, my whole family. So that was a big accomplishment that we didn't know we would survive, and we crushed it. We had our Nintendo Switches the whole time. So anytime I had a moment in my bunk late at night was my gaming time, and that always helped with my stress and anxiety and helped me calm down. Me personally, I've got to have a nice break because of that tour, so I've been in Super Mom mode and home a lot, which is why I have time for gaming. I just started writing again, writing songs, but luckily, I am blessed with a studio at my house so I don't have to travel too much. My kids are with me all the time. I've just slowly started writing songs for other artists, and I'm gonna start with my writing for me soon. So that's exciting.

