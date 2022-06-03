Ironhide Game Studio Announces Iron Marines Invasion

Ironhide Game Studio revealed their latest game this week with a brand new sci-fi mobile RTS title called Iron Marines Invasion. Another entry into the Iron Marines series, the game will dive deeper into the legacy of the galaxy's defenders going after some of the biggest and baddest alien threats throughout the cosmos. The game is currently available for people to pre-register to get some awesome rewards and starter content when it eventually comes out on iOS and Android. Until we get a date, enjoy the announcement trailer below.

Explore and defend the most unique worlds from dreadful alien threats in Iron Marines Invasion! Get ready to overcome the most deadly alien races by combining squad fighting skills. Conquer amazing, unpredictable terrains and beat thrilling challenges that will surprise players as they move forward with their army. Boost firepower with a wide range of incredible special weapons and power-ups. The galaxy faces an invasion and there's only one hope to maintain peace among all the planets in the Federation – the Iron Marines corps and its incredible allies! Iron Marines Invasion combines an expansive universe with action-packed challenges, original art style, humor and many thrilling surprises. Players will explore amazing worlds and engage in combat with the aid of the galaxy's finest heroes. It's time to embark on a real-time strategy space adventure game, bigger and crazier than ever. 25+ campaign missions that will take you to the most incredible worlds. Tons of planets for you to explore and defend by planning a tight strategic game plan!

70 special operations for you to upgrade your Marine abilities to the peak level.

9 Unit groups for a total of 27 different troops. You can even combine your back up depending on the mission and strategy you're planning to deploy.

9 powerful heroes with strong skills for you to train. Help them become the Galaxy's finest!

8 Special Weapons to boost your army tactics to the stars! Set your game plan and take advantage of instant weapons like bouncers, toxic bombs or even drone factories.

40 Upgrades to improve your strategy and empower your Units with defense drones, napalm rockets, ricocheting blasts and much more.

20+ Achievements to show how much of a real time strategy expert you've become!