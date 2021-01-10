KartRider Rush+ Received The Season 5 Update This Week

It's been a minute since we've seen anything for KartRider Rush+, but this week e saw the Season 5 update be added. The update brings in a brand new theme along with a ton of additions as this is one of the biggest updates to be thrown into the game to-date. This includes a couple of events, the first one running from January 8th until February 14th where you can get a permanent kart reward for finishing the eight-day check-in event, while the other runs from January 31st until February 14th where you can participate in a special Valentine's Day event. it's not often that the team goes all out like this for a season since a couple of them have been pretty mundane stuff. This is the first time they've really pushed a ton of new features and additions as they appear to be getting people back into the game. You can read more about the season below.

The adventure continues as the Season 5 update, Northeu, a unique space experience adding five new characters including Taki, Zorro Neo, Guardian Keffy, Galaxy Rider Uni and new karts. Players will also continue their racing journey with new Story Mode Chapters 37 to 44 added. A Timed Water Bomb item will also be added to Item Race (Team), adding a new challenge for players as the item can also hit nearby teammates. This update also adds Energy Arena, an entirely new mode where racers can challenge other players in an arena to conquer the challenged spot. The goal in this new mode is to keep moving to the right hand side of the arena to accumulate Raw Stones and exchange them for rewards, including a Beats Bot, Arena Decal, Unicorn Driftmoji and other rewards.