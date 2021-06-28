Kazuya Mishima Comes To Super Smash Bros. Ultimate On June 29th

Nintendo's latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate video showed off everything we needed to know about Tekken's Kazuya Mishima arrival. As usual, series director Masahiro Sakurai sat down at his desk and showed off the character and everything he can do.

The short version is that it's a mix of moves you've seen him do in the series along with some refined versions of other Smash Bros. attacks that best suit him while also being fused into the game's mechanics. In other words: they "Smashed" him without taking away too much of what defines the character or the series he comes from. The character will be the latest addition in Character Pack 10, which you can purchase the DLC on their website individually for $6 or as part of the Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 for $30. We also learned more about what will be in the pack and that an amiibo of Min Min will be coming in 2022. You can watch the full video below along with additional info from Nintendo.

In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kazuya's main attacks are similar to his fighting moves in Tekken, but to give him the midair jumps, smash attacks and special moves that the Super Smash Bros. series is known for, his Devil's Power is put to use. In later games in the Tekken series, Kazuya can transform into a powerful winged demon. Players will notice Kazuya activating this Devil's Power for various jumps, smash attacks and special moves in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The new stage that players will receive in Challenger Pack 10, Mishima Dojo, is the dojo of the Mishima family – specifically Kazuya's father Heihachi. The dojo is closed off in all directions, but its walls and ceiling can be broken with strong attacks, turning the stage into dangerous terrain. With no floating platforms, the Mishima Dojo stage is more grounded than many other stages in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, requiring new strategies when battling on it. After downloading Challenger Pack 10, players will also receive 39 music tracks from the Tekken series, containing a mix of songs from earlier and more recent games in the franchise. Additionally, launching alongside Kazuya Mishima are new paid Mii Fighter costumes, including Shantae, Lloyd Irving, Dante and Dragonborn.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Mr. Sakurai Presents "Kazuya" (https://youtu.be/iMy8Ah4eQ8g)