Left 4 Dead Characters Join The Ranks Of Zombie Army 4

Rebellion Developments revealed a new Season Three drop for Zombie Army 4 this week as you can now play as a few Left 4 Dead characters. Renowned zombie slayers Bill, Francis, Louis, and Zoey have made the jump from the famed zombies series to go back in time to help fight a parallel universe's World War II filled with zombies like only they know how. The characters are completely free for you to pick up with the latest update to the game, however, Season Pass owners can now visit the Abaddon Asylum in a new campaign mission, which you can also snag as a standalone DLC. Here are the finer details of what that entails as you can go explore it right now.

Abaddon hope, all who enter the asylum! The nefarious Baron Umbra has been revealed as an occult mastermind, and hidden away in heavily fortified cultist territory! The only way in…is through the catacombs, led by a survivor known only as 'The Angel.' Can the Resistance reach the asylum, stop the Baron and put an end to his evil? Or will the catacombs get a few extra corpses! Abaddon Asylum is the second mission in Return to Hell, a haunting three-part Zombie Army 4: Dead War Campaign! Explore a terrifying new location in this 1-4 player mission, complete with terrifying enemies, collectibles and more! You may have survived a damned facility – but the dead don't care! We also have a whole horde of other brand new content out today for Zombie Army 4 fans to bite into, including: WWI Josiah Outfit

WWII Headgear Pack

MP.1940 SMG Bundle

Zombie Tank Weapon Skins

FREE Left4Dead Character Pack 1