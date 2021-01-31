Magic: Legends Will Enter PC Open Beta In Late March

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios will launch Magic: Legends into open beta on PC on March 23rd, 2021. Working with Wizards Of The Coast, this is a free-to-play, persistent world, hack'n'cast online Action RPG based on the trading card game. Essentially, instead of just being a player with cards, you will be a Planeswalker who will cast powerful spells that you have learned as you travel between worlds. While exploring different planes you will collect mana-based spells and then build out the perfect deck of balanced attacks to head into battle with. You can read more about the game and check out the latest trailer here, as this different take on the TCG might have you looking at the game in a new way.

Fans of Magic: The Gathering can attest to the fact that spell casting is the heart and soul of the game, and Magic: Legends is no different. At launch, the ARPG will offer 175 mana-based spells inspired by the original card game, plus 50 artifacts, 165 pieces of equipment, four planes and five regions. Players will explore diverse planes in the Multiverse to collect these spells and strategically construct and pilot different decks to control the chaos of the battlefield. Planeswalkers can also collect various artifacts and spell pages to modify and upgrade spells and their effects. Following ample feedback from Closed Alpha testers, Magic: Legends is also implementing an equipment system to capstone powerful, player-built loadouts.

"The new year ushers in a new era for Magic: Legends," said Yoon Im, CEO of Perfect World Entertainment. "The chorus of gamers eager to join Magic: Legends' beta has been both exciting and humbling to us all. We are thrilled to finally announce that both Magic and ARPG fans will get to explore the Magic: The Gathering world we've brought to life and ignite their Spark this Spring."

"It's hard to believe we're finally opening the gates to the Multiverse to all gamers and Magic fans," said Stephen Ricossa, executive producer of Magic: Legends at Cryptic Studios. "Over the last year, the development team has been working non-stop to bring this legendary card game to life. We want to take a moment to thank everyone who participated in our Closed Alpha tests for providing the feedback we needed to help evolve Magic: Legends into what it is today."