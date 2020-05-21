Magic: The Gathering Announces Double Masters, A New August Set

Today, from seemingly out of the blue, Wizards of the Coast announced a new Masters-style Magic: The Gathering set – the first in about two years – called Double Masters. The new set, geared to release in August of this year, examines the concept of doubling as one theme therein.

With Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and Commander 2020 finally out after a month's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it feels like Double Masters is not only being released too soon but also being announced too soon as well. However, Wizards of the Coast, aware of this, has stated that this just gives people something more to look forward to. And we are inclined to agree!

This set will have 332 cards in it, and packs of this set will have fifteen cards apiece within as per the norm, but a major draw to this set is that the packs will have two rare slots and two foil slots in those fifteen cards. Technically speaking, that means that there's a chance to see up to four rare or mythic rare cards in a particularly-awesome pack. Wow! On top of all of this doubling up, boxes of Double Masters will contain two Box Toppers, meaning you have a second chance of pulling a really cool alternate card, like the Doubling Season seen below.

This set releases on August 7th of this year and will be available in English, French, German, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese languages. What do you think of this release? Are Wizards of the Coast announcing too much, too frequently? Or is this the kind of news that is needed in this day and age? Let us know your thoughts below!