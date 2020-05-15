Magic: The Gathering Finally Releases Physical Ikoria Cards

After what felt like a very long month's wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wizards of the Coast has finally released their newest Magic: The Gathering set in a physical form. Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths can now be found in stores in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, either in local gaming stores or mass-market stores such as Target or Walmart.

At first, concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic pushed this release back a month from April 24th. A prerelease was originally planned for April 17th, but that date was instead changed to today as well for the aforementioned regions. Asia and the Pacific, however, got their products and events all on April 17th due to expedited efforts to "lower the curve" and deal with the pandemic on their side of the globe.

Thankfully, however, this wait is now in the past, long behind us. Interested parties can pick up booster packs (both of the draft and collectors variety), theme boosters, and Bundles at the locations mentioned above, though that's not all! At the same time as Ikoria's release, Wizards of the Coast has also made the Commander 2020 decks available to stores.

Commander 2020's preconstructed decks are all based on themes found within Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and as such can synergize quite well with the set itself. If you have a glut of cards with cycling, why not pick up Timeless Wisdom, the blue-red-white deck? Or, if you've suddenly obtained a bunch of cards with Mutate, consider purchasing Enhanced Evolution, the black-green-blue deck in the series of precons.

All in all, the new cards in Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and Commander 2020 are sure to be great entries into Standard, Commander, and likely any other format as well. We commend Wizards of the Coast for being responsible about their methods regarding the release of this product, as well as the product itself.

But what do you think? Is this set a good fit for Magic: The Gathering? Will it play as well on the tabletop as it does on Magic: The Gathering: Arena? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments below!