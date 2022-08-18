Magic: The Gathering Makes A Splash At Wizards Presents 2022

At Wizards Presents 2022, Wizards of the Coast's major preview event for next year's gaming products, we got all sorts of insight into the future of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. This article will be focused primarily on the Magic side of things. We got a lot of information this year about things to come, so buckle up: it's going to be a doozy.

Universes Beyond

The first thing that stands out most impactfully is that in Q3 2023, we will be getting Doctor Who Commander decks. We don't have a ton of information about these decks yet, but we do know there will be four of them and they will contain a multitude of the heroes and villains from across the span of this show's 60 years (as of the time of release). This likely includes any and all reincarnations of The Doctor as seen on the world-famous BBC program. Are we excited for Daleks? Of course, we are! Cybermen? Heck yes! Vashta Nerada? Who knows? These are likely to release around the same time next year as the Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks will be released this year.

Speaking of Warhammer 40,000, the decks have been confirmed to each contain a special copy of Sol Ring, themed after the deck it is found within. Furthermore, we have the names of four of the legendary creatures from these decks:

The Necron-themed deck contains Szarekh, The Silent King, and is a monoblack deck.

The Imperium of Man-themed deck contains Inquisitor Grayfax, and is a white, blue, and black deck.

The Chaos-themed deck contains Abaddon, the Despoiler, and is a blue, black, and red deck.

The Tyranid-themed deck contains The Swarmlord and is a blue, red, and green deck.

This isn't even all that Wizards of the Coast is offering for their Magic: The Gathering crossovers through the Universes Beyond initiative. We are also getting an entire Modern-legal Lord of the Rings set! This set, known as Lord of the Rings – Tales From Middle-Earth, will have Alchemy integration on Magic Arena and will contain some of the most epic and expansive panoramic art ever seen on Magic cards to date.

Premier Set Timeline

2023 is a time for all sorts of amazing Standard-legal sets as well! The overarching timeline for these sets is as follows:

As can be seen above, late in the fall of 2022, we will get The Brothers' War, then in around January, we will see Phyrexia: All Will Be One (which frankly terrifies us), followed by March of the Machine and March of the Machine: The Aftermath in the Spring.

Following these, we get a major departure from the Phyrexia arc (for better or perhaps for worse!) to visit Eldraine in Wilds of Eldraine, followed soon thereafter by The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

After that, who knows what the future will hold for Magic: The Gathering? It sounds as though Wizards of the Coast may have their hands pretty full for the moment. So, in the meantime, what do you think about Wizards Presents 2022? Let us know in the comments below!