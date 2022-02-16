Magic: The Gathering X Street Fighter At Capcom Pro Tour '21 Final

Video game developer and publisher Capcom has announced that Wizards of the Coast, the tabletop game company behind Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, will be be an official sponsor for the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final. As a sponsor, Wizards will be officially showcasing the Universes Beyond crossover cards for Magic: The Gathering x Street Fighter, a new drop for their Secret Lair series, during the event.

According to the press release:

Wizards of the Coast to Showcase Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Street Fighter Drop During 'Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final' Capcom, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today announced Wizards of the Coast as an official sponsor of the "Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final" esports event featuring Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. As an official sponsor, Wizards of the Coast will showcase the new Secret Lair x Street Fighter cards during the stream. The Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop series features ultra-collectible, specially-curated cards that are only available for a limited time. The Secret Lair x Street Fighter drop features classic Street Fighter characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, Zangief, E. Honda, and Guile, and is available for pre-order from Feb. 18 – March 18, 2022! The Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final is the culmination of an esports season that began in April 2021 and took place across 31 online qualifying events in 19 regions. The festivities begin with a special 5v5 Street Fighter V: Champion Edition exhibition team tournament featuring many of the best players from North America. For the main event, taking place Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20, Capcom will host three days of exhibition matches featuring the 31 players who qualified for this year's Capcom Cup, as well as nine select invitees. All 20 exhibition matches will be best-of-nine (first-to-five) series. Where permissible by law, players will compete for a $5,000 prize. Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final streams Feb. 17 – 20 at 4:00 PM PST on the Capcom Fighters channels:

https://twitter.com/CapcomFighters



https://www.twitch.tv/capcomfighters

From the little that we currently officially know about the Magic: The Gathering x Street Fighter crossover, it already looks super exciting. What do you think? Are the Universes Beyond releases worth your time as a Magic and/or Street Fighter fan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!